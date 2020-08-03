Royals finish weekend 2-1

The Royals 13U baseball team of Hesston finished 2-1 in weekend play.

On Saturday, the Royals downed Sluggers Academy 7-3 and Mac N Seitz 4-1. On Sunday, the Royals fell to the Wichita Braves 14U 6-2.

Against the Sluggers Academy, Jace Pichler drove in two runs and Carter Morgan added an RBI. Lakin Franz pitched three innings for the win. Jackson Daniel pitched two innings, striking out one.

Against Mac N Seitz, Pichler and Eastyn Vieyra each drove in a run. Isaac Tatro pitched four innings for the win, stiking out two. Vieyra struck out two in two innings for the save.

Mac N Seitz was held to one hit.

Against the Braves, Pichler had two hits with an RBI. Tatro also drove in a run. Pichler pitched two innings in the loss, striking out one. Daniel and Franz also pitched.

The Royals are 28-12-2.