KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Herculean effort was going to be required for the Kansas City Royals to overcome four errors which led to three unearned runs, not to mention the seven-run head start they spotted their opponents. It turned out Hercules wasn't in the ballpark, at least not wearing the home club's uniform.

The Royals dropped their second game of their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox, 11-5, at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

The White Sox (4-4) scored the first seven runs of the game and collected 21 hits to go along with six two-out RBIs.

Whit Merrifield, who started in left field and also played second base, went 3 for 5 with his third home run of the season. He now has three home runs and nine RBIs in the team's first nine games. Ryan O'Hearn had three hits, including an RBI double, while Adalberto Mondesi and Jorge Soler had two hits apiece for the Royals (3-6).

"We actually feel like we've been playing okay, just missing a couple timely hits here or there and not making a play or two here or there that could put us at 5-4 maybe even 6-3," Merrifield said. "Just kind of the way the ball has been bouncing lately. Hopefully, we can start coming up with some timely hits and gain some momentum and get this thing rolling."

The Royals' bullpen trio of Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Kyle Zimmer held the White Sox to two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings heading into the ninth inning after starting pitcher Ronald Bolaños gave up five runs in the first 1 2/3 innings.

Zimmer pitched three scoreless innings, registering his longest outing in the majors and his longest relief appearance at any level since June 28, 2015, while with Low-A Lexington.

Zimmer, who initially got up in the bullpen in the second inning, entered the game to start the sixth. He allowed three hits, one walk and struck out three.

Bolaños seemed out of sync from the beginning. He gave up four first-inning runs, one which scored on a wild pitch, and the others courtesy of a three-run home run by Eloy Jimenez that hit the inside of Bubba Starling's glove as he ran and jumped at the wall. The ball popped out and over the wall as a confused Starling looked around assuming he'd find the ball on the turf.

Bolaños gave up a no-doubt-about-it homer with one out in the second inning, which traveled an estimated 415 feet to center, to White Sox center fielder Luis Robert. Robert ambushed a first-pitch fastball for his second home run of the season. Bolaños got one more out on a ground ball to shortstop before McCarthy came on in relief.

Bolaños gave up five runs on five hits (two homers) and two walks. He struck out one and uncorked one wild pitch in 1 2/3 innings. The Royals trailed 5-0 when he exited the game.

The Royals left the bases loaded in the second and the fourth innings. They left 12 men on base for the game.

O'Hearn's RBI double and Merrifield's homer gave the Royals a three-run sixth inning. O'Hearn added an RBI single in the seventh as the Royals pulled to within three, 7-4.