BUHLER — The Buhler Nationals baseball team entered the Wheatland World Series with a 21-7 record, while McPherson sat at 9-9.

But when these two rivals take the field, you can throw out the records.

The fourth-seeded Bullpups gave the top-seeded Nationals everything they could handle, but a walk-off single from Cade Miller in the bottom of the seventh gave Buhler a 4-3 victory Friday night at Wheatland Park.

"McPherson has a very young squad, so it was good for their guys to see our guys and vice versa," Buhler manager Bret Knorade said. "It doesn’t matter record-wise when we are facing them, anything can happen."

It took Buhler only two batters to score the winning run. Ryan Henderson led off with a single to center field, then stole second. Miller singled him home on a line drive to right field to end the game.

"Our No. 4 and No. 5 hitters came up, and did exactly what they have been doing all summer," Konrade said.

Buhler struck first in the second inning when Corey Gilbert hit an infield single that scored Cole Ely. McPherson tied the game in the fourth when Tucker Pelnar grounded into a double play, but scored Hunter Alvord from third base.

McPherson took the lead in the fifth as Jaytin Gumm hit an RBI triple and Aiden Hoover sent him home with a sacrifice fly.

Up 3-1, McPherson was able to record two quick outs to open the bottom of the fifth, but Buhler would not go down quietly.

Henderson reached base via an error, while Miller proceeded to walk. Back-to-back RBI singles from Hunter Carson and Ely tied the game at three.

McPherson had runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the sixth, and Gumm hit a sharp ball to shortstop Bradley Neill, who made a leaping catch to preserve the tie.

Buhler squandered a lead-off double from Gilbert to open the bottom of the sixth, but wasted no time scoring in the bottom of the seventh.

"We missed out on the inning before with the lead-off double, so it was good to get that run in the seventh," Konrade said.

Carson, Ely and Gilbert led the way offensively for Buhler with two hits apiece. McPherson’s Dawson Feil was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate.

Carson went 5.2 innings for the Nationals, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three. McPherson’s Dylan Rinker and Hoover combined to go six innings for the Bullpups.

Buhler will face No. 3 Newton Saturday at 3 p.m. in the semifinals. McPherson faces the Salina Falcons at 11 a.m. on the back draw of the double-elimination draw.