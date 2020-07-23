Rangers 9U
finishes 1-1
The Westurban Rangers 9U baseball team of Newton finished 1-1 in recent play.
The Rangers fell to the 316 11-3 and downed the Astros 11-6.
Newton is 6-12.
Newton 8U
team falls
The Newton Baseball Club 8U-Weeks team fell to the Mudcats 13-0 and 17-2 Wednesday at Washington Road Field.
Newton is 0-8.
Lady Railers
stop Cheetahs
WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team downed the Cheetahs 6-0 Wednesday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.
The Cheetahs were held hitless in the game.
Newton is 17-13-1.