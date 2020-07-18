When Alex Gordon signed a one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals in 2020, it had all the earmarks of a farewell tour. He had contemplated retirement, but decided to return on a one-year deal after an improved performance last season.

Gordon’s victory lap was red-flagged before it even started.

COVID-19 disrupted the spring training of Gordon’s 14th big league season, sending him home to spend a few extra months with his family. It wasn’t unlike being retired.

"I got to spend a lot of time with my family, my three kids and my wife at home during the summer, which I probably haven’t done in 20-something years," said the seven-time Gold Glove winner. "It was good to spend time with them, going to their baseball games and stuff.

"So it did open my eyes to what it might be like when I’m done playing. I kind of enjoyed it, so it definitely put some perspective into everything. Do I know if this is my last year? No. But I kind of got a glimpse of what it might look like."

With a World Series title and numerous personal rewards already behind him, Gordon said baseball is secondary to family.

"I’ve definitely put family first. I make sure that (my health is) OK, but I’m not really concerned about myself," Gordon said. "It’s more about my family, my wife and three kids, and also my parents and my wife’s parents. I’m just trying to stay as safe as possible and take all the precautions necessary to make sure all the people around me are taken care of. That’s job one.

A resurgent 2019 jump-started Gordon’s career when it looked like he was nearing the end. He hit .266 with 13 homers and 76 runs batted in, while also winning his seventh Gold Glove award. The one-year contract gives him a chance to see how much he has left.

"I still had that hunger to play," Gordon said. "And I still felt like I was able to compete out there. Maybe not as good as I used to, but still at a high-enough level that I wasn’t going to bring a team down. As long as I feel that way, I’m going to keep trying to come back if they want me."

Gordon is the type of veteran who can lead in what is already a season unlike any in history. He understands that the pandemic has adjusted everyone’s priorities. But he knows that while baseball is just a game, it can play an important role during a challenging time.

"I think everyone needs some sports, needs baseball," the Lincoln, Neb., native said. "Just being around town during this pandemic, talking to fans here and there, (I hear) just how bad they need to see us out there playing. I know it means a lot to people. They want baseball back. I think that’s why most of us wanted to get back as soon as possible. It just took longer than we expected it to."

He said the short season might just be beneficial to the Royals.

"I think everyone kind of knew that coming in, that it was going to be a short season, (which) may be to our advantage," Gordon said. "If we got off to a hot start and stayed that way with our team, we might be able to sneak into the playoffs. Not that we weren’t thinking that from the get-go at spring training, but this might be to our advantage. We’ve got to look at the positives and look at this as an opportunity for us.

"Being a 100-loss team the last two seasons, maybe in our minds this gives us a little edge on people. It will be a little boost."

Gordon will be in left field for nearly every game, although a few days off here and there may be required in the 60-game schedule that contains very few off days.

"At the end of the day, I want to be out there to compete every day," said Gordon, who played 150 games last year. "My mindset is to play 60 games and be in there every inning."

Gordon said the team has adjusted well to practicing within the COVID-19 protocols.

"We understand the circumstances going on with everything right now," Gordon said. "We know that this season is going to be different. Going into it, you just have to keep an open mind. Baseball players are so wrapped up in routines and schedules and all that. We’re going to have to take whatever happens happens, trying to be flexible about everything."