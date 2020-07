The Hays Larks’ scheduled home games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Northern Colorado RoughNecks have been canceled because the Roughnecks couldn’t make the trip.

The Larks, who saw a six-game winning streak snapped on Sunday with a 9-7 loss to the Colorado Sox, are set to begin a four-game road swing on Thursday against the Gameday Saints.

The Larks are 12-5 on the season.