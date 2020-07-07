GOESSEL — The 15th annual Pine Edge Putting Contest drew 25 competitors to the rural Goessel golf course.

C.J. Conover won the contest for the $200 prize and the Pine Edge "Green Vest," while Gavan Peterson was second. The winner was determined with a 30-foot putt.

Other place winners included Anthony Jenkins third, Dustin Johnson fourth, Chet Roberts fifth, Nelson Goertzen sixth, Delbert Peters seventh and Chad Lindeman eighth.

Lee Goertzen of North Newton won the 30-yard chipping contest, finishing one foot, 4 1/2 inches from the hole.

Leroy Koehn and Roberts won the two-player scramble. Brian Gallop and Dave Litchback finished second, followed by Jon Warniek and Michelle Brazek in third, Jason High and Rod Kreie in fourth, and Peters and Karl Brubaker in fifth.

Gallop and Warniek were closest to the pin. Koehn and Art Knoll had the longest putt.