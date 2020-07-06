72nd Newton
Mexican-American
Men’s Fast-Pitch
Softball Tournament
Saturday and Sunday
Championship bracket
First round
A-1 Contruction 2, Emporia Black Sox 1
Newton Mexican-American AC 6, Kansas City Bandidos 0
Big Eagle Express 12, Newton Taco Bell 0
Kansas City Indios 10, Wichita-Houston 0
Kansas City Locos 7, Oklahoma Syko 4
Second round
A-1 Construction 1, Kansas City Bravos 0
Big Eagle Express 8, NMAAC 7
KC Indios 7, KC Locos 3
Hutchinson Blue Jays 10, Kansas City Eagles 6
Quarterfinals
Big Eagle Express 3, A-1 Construction 1
KC Indios 11, Hutch. BlueJays 1
Semifinals
Big Eagle 7, KC Indios 6
Indios;012;3;—6;9;1
Big Eagle;301;3;—7;9;2
McCall (L) and Ar.Garcia III; Beets (W) and Clay. HR — KCI: Angell.
Consolation bracket
First round
KC Bandidos 14, Newton Taco Bell 5
KC Eagles 11, Emp. Black Sox 2
NMAAC 11, Wichita-Houston 1
Okla. Syko 10, Wichita-Houston 0
KC Locos 16, Newton Taco Bell 0
Second round
KC Eagles 10, KC Bandidos 1
KC Bravos 4, Okla. Syko 3
KC Locos 9, Emp. Black Sox 5
Third round
NMAAC 5, KC Eagles 1
KC Bravos 6, KC Locos 1
Fourth round
NMAAC 8, Hutch.Bluejays 3
KC Bravos 9, A-1 Construction 3
Quarterfinals
NMAAC 9, KC Bravos 0
Semifinals
KC Indios 11, NMAAC 0
Indios;015;5;—11;9;0
NMAAC;000;0;—0;2;0
Ad.Garcia (W) and Ar.Garcia III; Alverez (L), A.Cornejo 3 and Infante, C.Cornejo 4.
Championships
Game 1
KC Indios 8, Big Eagle 3
Indios;ab;r;h;bi
Angell lf;4;1;2;1
B.Ramirez 2b;3;0;2;1
Walters 2b;0;1;0;0
R.Garcia ss;4;0;1;0
Ar.Garcia III c;3;0;2;1
J.Garcia Jr. cf;4;0;1;0
Bias 3b;3;2;2;3
McCall 1b3;1;2;1
G.Garcia dp;4;0;2;1
Luk.Ramirez rf;4;1;1;0
TOTALS;38;8;15;8
Big Eagle;ab;r;h;bi
Booth ss;3;0;1;1
Watson 2b;4;0;1;1
Taryole c;3;0;0;0
Clay c;2;0;1;0
J.Johnson pr;0;1;0;0
Nichols 3b;1;0;0;0
Kensler cf;3;0;1;0
Boston dp;3;0;1;0
Roberts 1b;2;0;0;0
K.Johnson 1b;1;0;0;0
High rf;3;0;1;0
Hernandez lf;3;1;1;0
TOTALS;27;3;7;2
Indios;060;010;1;—8
Big Eagle;002;100;0;—3
DP — Big Eagle. LOB — KCI 7, BE 4. 2B — Hernandez, R.Garcia, Clay, B.Ramirez. 3B — Bias. SB — Kensler. Sac. Bunt — B.Ramirez. Sac. Fly — Bias.
Indios;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Ad.Garcia, W;7;7;3;3;1;9;
Big Eagle;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Beets, L;5;13;7;7;0;2
Wallace;2;2;1;1;2;0
WP — Beets, Ad.Garcia. HBP — McCall (Wallace). Time — 1:30.
Game 2
Big Eagle Express 8, KC Indios 7
Big Eagle;ab;r;h;bi
Booth ss;5;1;2;0
Watson 2b;3;2;2;0
Taryole 3b;5;1;2;1
Clay c;5;0;1;0
J.Johnson cr;0;1;0;0
Kensler cf;3;0;0;0
Boston dp;4;1;2;1
Johnson 1b;4;0;0;0
High rf;4;1;2;1
Hernandez lf;4;1;2;1
TOTALS;37;8;13;4
Indios;ab;r;h;bi
Angell lf;4;2;3;1
Ja.Garcia Jr. cf;4;1;1;1
R.Garcia ss;4;1;1;0
Ar.Garcia III c4;0;2;1
McCall p;3;1;1;1
Bias 3b;3;0;1;1
G.Garcia dp;2;0;0;0
Lou Ramirez 1b;1;1;1;1
Walters 2b;3;0;0;0
Luk.Ramirez rf;3;1;1;0
TOTALS;32;7;12;6
Big Eagle;500;201;0;—8
Indios;200;001;4;—7
E — Ad.Garcia 2, Walters, Watson. DP — Indios. LOB — BE , KCI . 2B — Booth, Lou Ramierz, Booth. 3B — Angell. SB — Watson, Taryole. Sac. Bunt — Watson.
Big Eagle;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Beets, W;7;12;7;4;1;3
Indios;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Ad.Garcia, L;5;10;7;4;2;3
McCall;2;3;2;1;3;3
WP — McCall. IBB — Clay 2 (Ad.Garcia, McCall). Time — 2:09.
All-Tournament Team
Mike Gomez, Kansas City Bravos
Henry Claassen, Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club
Josh Edson, Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club
Brett Warkentine, Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club
Adan Garcia, Kansas City Indios
John Angell, Kansas City Indios
Rico Garcia, Kansas City Indios
Todd Kensler, Big Eagle Express
Robby Boston, Big Eagle Express
Most Valuable Catcher — Arturo Garcia III, Kansas City Indios
Most Valuable Pitcher — Dave Beets, Big Eagle Express
Most Valuable Player — Kerry Clay, Big Eagle Express