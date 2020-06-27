With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Hutchinson’s Drew Reetz sent a ball into center field which scored two runs to give the Monarchs a lead they would not surrender.

Although Haysville cut an 8-4 Hutchinson lead to 8-7, the Monarchs hung on for their seventh straight victory Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field. Hutchinson is 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Sunflower League to start the season.

The Monarchs defeated Haysville 12-3 Thursday night to begin the series. In many games this summer, Hutchinson has cruised to victory.

Friday night, the Monarchs were pushed from start to finish.

"We’ve had a few blowout games and we haven’t been tested," Hutchinson manager Deron McCue said. "This game was very important. We gave up the lead, then we fought back, so this game was good for us."

After a scoreless top of the first, Reetz led off with a double, and he later came around to score on a wild pitch. The Monarchs carried that 1-0 lead into the top of the third, but the Aviators recorded three straight singles to tie the game at one.

In the bottom of the fourth, a two-out walk turned into a run scored for Hutchinson’s Brayden Whitchurch. Reetz was able to score Whitchurch with an infield single and an error from the Aviators.

Haysville fought back in the top of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. The Aviators scored runs off an error, a wild pitch, and a solo home run to take a two-run lead.

Hutchinson cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an Easton Rindt RBI single to right field. The Monarchs trailed by one until a five-run seventh inning put Hutchinson back on top.

The Monarchs scored all five of their runs in the inning with two outs.

Taylor Barber led off the inning with a four-pitch walk. Rindt would later score Barber on an RBI single into right field. A single by Koby Ketcher and a walk from Whitchurch loaded the bases for Reetz, who drilled the go-ahead two-run RBI single.

Anthony Mackenzie followed suit with a double to center field that scored two more Monarchs to make it 8-4.

The Aviators scored two in the eighth to make it an 8-6 game. Haysville’s Keaton Candor hit his second home run of the game in the ninth to make it 8-7, but Hutchinson’s Carson Cornelius closed the game out from there.

Hutchinson belted 13 hits across the diamond and continued its hot start offensively to the season.

"We had opportunities early, and we didn’t take advantage of it. In that seventh inning, we took advantage of having runners on by getting some big hits," McCue said.

Hutchinson travels to Haysville on Saturday and Sunday to wrap up its four-game series with the Aviators.

"We got to keep hitting the ball," McCue said. "We had a lot of hits tonight, but we left a lot of people on base. When we get them on base, we have to get the key hits when we need them."