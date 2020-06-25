The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team got back to the .500 mark for the season, posting its first twinbill sweep of the year Wednesday night against the Ottawa Post 60 Arrows at Klein-Scott Field.

Newtom won the first game 10-0 in five innings on the 10-run rule. The Knights won the nightcap 7-2.

Newton improves to 8-8, while Ottawa falls to 3-6.

Ian Akers finished the night five for five hitting with five RBIs.

"I just came up to the plate with approaches, trying to do damage early," Akers said. "I just trying to get first-pitch fastballs."

Akers said the cancellation of the high school season, and the long layoff has been hard.

"I’ve been out there getting reps with my dad," Akers said. "I was pretty prepared for the season. The season has been going pretty good. We’ve definitely been growing as a team this season. It’s always nice to get a sweep."

"It feels good," Newton manager Evan Gilbert said. "We’re trying to get some momentum late in the season. … (Akers) has been on fire. He’s been putting in the work and it’s starting to pay off for him."

"Errors killed us in both games," Ottawa manager Kyle Altic said. "In the first game, we walked a lot of guys. In the second game, we had a lot of errors. We couldn’t finish it out. We have a lot of kids from different towns around us, so we’re trying to mesh right now. Pitching-wise, we’re doing pretty good. We have a lot of pitchers that can help us. We need to support them and get behind them."

In the first game, Newton scored five runs in the first two innings on just three hits.

Newton loaded the bases to open the bottom of the fifth, but Ottawa got a pair of outs on plays at the plate. Akers hit a two-run double. Ben Schmidt added an RBI single. A run scored on a passed ball. With bases loaded, Cole Lujano was hit by a pitch for the third time to bring in the run-rule run.

Akers finished two for two hitting with a double and a triple, driving in three. Schmidt, Luke Boston and Lujano each drove in two runs.

Trev Golubski pitched three hitless innings in relief for the win. Starter Gavin Cusick pitched two inning, striking out three.

Brett Hadl took the loss for Ottawa. Ayden Alterman struck out four in 3.1 innings.

Newton opened the second game with a pair of runs in the first inning, aided by an error. Three errors in the second inning led to three Newton runs. Newton scored two more in the fourth inning.

The Arrows posted three hits in the top of the fifth to score a pair of runs.

Akers finished three for three hitting with two RBIs. Schmidt went two for three with an RBI.

Griffin Davis went five innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Zach Loomis finished the game, allowing a walk with two strikeouts.

Brady Beets went two for three hitting for Ottawa. Carson Hein and Cole Swenson each drove in a run.

Lane Altic took the loss for Ottawa, striking out two in four innings. Hein finished the game, striking out two.

Newton had a schedule change. Instead of playing this weekend in Hutchinson, the team will play at the Garnett tournament Friday through Sunday, facing Parsons, Garnett, the Mud Dogs and Independence in pool play.

"Saving pitching here will definitely help us in the tournament," Gilbert said. "(Davis) is going to be gone this weekend, so we decided to ride him (he finished with 74 pitches — 50 strikes). We knew he could do it. He was getting ahead in the count and threw two pitches for strikes. He was mixing in his changeup pretty good."

Ottawa plays in a tournament this weekend in Pittsburg.

First game

Ottawa;ab;r;h;bi

Beets ss;1;0;0;0

Hein 2b;2;0;0;0

Ohlmeier lf;2;0;1;0

Michael 3b;1;0;0;0

Laurie 1b;2;0;0;0

Richards c;2;0;1;0

Swanson rf;2;0;0;0

Carver eh;2;0;0;0

Hadl p;0;0;0;0

Alterman p;1;0;0;0

Altic cf;2;0;0;0

TOTALS;17;0;2;0

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Edson cf;3;3;1;0

Akers lf;2;3;2;3

Schmidt 3b;4;1;1;2

Claassen rf;1;1;0;0

Boston c;2;0;1;2

Lujano 2b;1;0;0;2

Golubski p;2;1;0;0

Keeler 1b;2;0;1;0

Cusick ss;3;1;0;0

TOTALS;20;10;6;9;9

Ottawa;000;00;—0

Newton;320;05;—10

There were two outs when the game ended.

E — Hadl. LOB — Ott. 5, New. 9. 2B — Akers, Boston. 3B — Akers. SB — Beets.

Ottawa;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hadl, L;1.1;3;4;4;5;1

Alterman;3.1;3;6;5;5;4

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Cusick;2;2;0;0;2;3

Golubski, W;3;0;0;0;1;0

WP — Hadl, Alterman. PB — Richards. HBP — Lujano 3 (Hadl, Alterman 2). Time — 1:31.

Second game

Ottawa;ab;r;h;bi

Hein p;2;0;1;1

Swanson cf;2;0;1;1

Ohlmeier lf;2;0;0;0

Michel 3b;3;0;0;0

Laurie 1b;3;0;0;0

Richards c;3;0;1;0

Robertson rf;3;0;1;0

Lloyd eh;3;0;0;0

Beets 2b;3;1;2;0

Altic p;1;0;0;0

Hadl ss;2;1;1;0

TOTALS;27;2;7;2

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Edson lf;3;2;1;1

Valdez lf;1;0;0;0

Akers cf;3;3;3;2

Schmidt 3b;3;0;2;1

Keeler 2b;3;0;0;0

Davis p;2;0;0;0

Loomis p;1;0;0;0

Ellette 1b;3;0;0;0

Ruggerio c;3;0;0;0

Fenwick rf;2;2;1;0

Cusick ss;2;0;0;0

TOTALS;25;7;7;4

Ottawa;000;020;0;—2

Newton;230;200;x;—7

E — Michel, Hein 2. LOB — Ott. 7, New. 3. 2B — Robertson, Hadl. 3B — Akers. SB — Schmidt 2, Fenwick. CS — Fenwick. Sac. Bunt — Cusick. Sac. Fly — Hein.

Ottawa;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Altic, L;4;7;7;3;0;2

Hein;2;0;0;0;1;2

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Davis;5;7;2;2;1;4

Loomis;2;0;0;0;0;2;0

WP — Altic 2, Davis. PB — Ruggerio. HBP — Ohlmeier (Davis). Time — 1:35.