Lori Zook will still be spending a lot of time at softball fields next spring, but is likely to be wearing a lot of orange instead of purple.

Zook, Topeka West’s softball coach the past six years, has resigned that post, making the decision in large part so she can go watch her daughter, Riley, play for Baker University.

"I’d been kind of tossing it around and tossing it around, and I tell you, if the COVID season taught me one thing, it’s to go watch while you can because you never know what crazy thing can happen,’’ Zook said.

Riley Zook, a former All-City and All-Class 5A catcher for her mother at West, played a partial schedule for Allen Community College this spring as a freshman before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus. She plans to transfer to Baker in the fall.

Lori Zook said she had been thinking about stepping down at West for quite a while, but acknowledged it was still a tough decision.

"I had been kind of planning that this would be my last season before the season started,’’ Zook said. "I hadn’t told anybody yet, but that’s what my husband and I and the family and I had talked about.

"Then (the coronavirus) came about and I didn’t get that final season with the girls and it made it harder.’’

On the other hand, with the 2020 season being canceled early in preseason practice, Zook was still in the process of getting to know this year’s Charger newcomers.

The longer the season had gone on, Zook knows it would have been more difficult to walk away.

"I guess in some odd way it made it a little easier because I didn’t get to grow as close to the freshmen as I normally would have,’’ Zook said. "Each year you think, ’Oh, this is the greatest group, this is the greatest group,’ and then another great group comes in.’’

Zook, a Rule 10 coach at West who is the longtime office manager at Family Eye Care, said that in a city loaded with perennial state powers, she’s proud of what the Chargers have been able to accomplish during her tenure.

"I am extremely proud of all the teams that I’ve had,’’ she said. "We managed to be around .500 every year. Last year I think we ended up 13-8, so that was the best year of the six (including the canceled ’20 season) that I coached.

"We managed to compete with, honestly, the best teams in the state. It was quite often that we’d have two or three teams from the city representing in the state tournament or winning the state tournament.’’

Zook is particularly proud of some breakthrough wins along the way.

"While I was there we were fortunate enough to beat Washburn Rural once. Last year we beat Seaman and Topeka High was really good last year and we split with them, so we always managed to scratch and claw and get the most out of it.’’