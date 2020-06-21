BUHLER — The Hays Eagles 19U summer baseball team won their first two games of pool play on Saturday in the Bob Hooper Showcase.

The Eagles moved to 6-0 on the season after beating the Topeka Senators 12-0 and pulling out a 3-2 win over the Topeka Scrappers.

Brock Lummus homered and tripled while driving in five runs against the Senators. He went 3 for 3 at the plate with a walk. Colby Dreiling also added three hits with a double. Garrett Wellbrock, Dalton Dale and Keatyn Barnett combined for the shutout on the mound.

The Eagles were tied at two with the Scrappers before Josh Haynes drove in the game-winning run with a single in the bottom of the sixth. Brady Kreutzer worked a perfect seventh inning on the mound to record the save. Colby Dreiling picked up the win, giving up two runs, four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Carson Jacobs had two hits against the Scrappers. He tied the game with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth.

The Eagles will begin bracket play in the Showcase against the Great Bend Chiefs at 1 p.m. on Sunday.