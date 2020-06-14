The Newton Rebels used 19 batters and nine pitchers in the season opener to down the 316 Elite 11-3 Saturday night at Klein-Scott Field.

Andrew Brautman broke the game open with a two-run home run in the third inning, finishing two for four hitting.

“It’s our first time out, so I was just looking for a ball I could handle,” Brautman said. “I just tried to put a good piece on the right-middle side. I wasn’t expecting it to go out. I knew it would beat (the center fielder), but didn’t think it would go out. It helps the confidence.”

Brautman is a sophomore at the University of New Orleans. His home town is Arkansas City. He played 17 games this season with Neosho County Community College, where he hit .469 with three home runs and 15 RBIs before his season was halted.

“It was a fun day to get back in the zone after a long time off,” Brautman said.

“That what I wanted to do today was give everybody their reps,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “The guys got their ABs and the pitchers did their job. There are going to be those innings where we have our mishaps, but if we can come out and capitalize on a defensive mistake, then you put it right back in a leading position. Our goal is to win every inning, so we can win every game.”

Jack Sigrist, Lachlan Ross, Lincoln Andrews and Tommy Thrasher each added two hits for Newton. Andrews drove in three runs. Sigrist drove in two.

Collin Rabe went two for four for the Elite with two RBIs.

Zack Gillig threw the fifth inning for the win. Jayce Meyer took the loss.

Newton loaded the bases with no outs to open the game, scoring on a pair of ground outs. Collin Rabe answered with an RBI single for the Elite with two outs in the top of the second inning.

A pair of singles and a pair of ground outs led to a Newton run in the bottom of the second. Four walks and a single in the top of the third led to a pair of Elite runs.

Newton regained the lead when Enzo Bonventre slammed out out into the jet stream in left-center field to lead off the bottom of the third. A two-out walk set up a two-run shot to deep center for Brautman. The Rebels added two more runs in the inning, including one on an error.

Newton loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Lincoln Andrews then singled to score two runs. Lachlan Ross hit an RBI triple for Newton in the seventh.

Newton played the bottom of the ninth to allow some more at bats, scoring a run that won’t count in the final score.

Newton opens Sunflower Collegiate League play with a four-game series against the Hutchinson Monarchs at 7 p.m. Monday at Klein-Scott Field. Tuesday’s game will be at 7:30 p.m. at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus.

“That’s a big series for us,” Clark said. “I like that we’re playing it early. They have a good squad, but so are we. We get the prime game at Eck. It’s going to be a good time and I’m looking forward to it.”

316 Elite;ab;r;h;bi

Diffenbaugh lf;3;0;0;0

Green lf;1;0;0;0

Holman 2b;3;1;1;0

Kice 3b;4;1;1;0

Nicholson c;4;1;0;0

Allen dh;2;1;0;0

Crockett 1b;3;0;0;1

Rabe cf;4;0;2;2

Sphar ss;4;0;1;0

Kelley rf;3;0;0;0

Reeder p;0;0;0;0

TOTALS;;3;1;3;5;3

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Sigrist 2b;3;1;2;2

Paris 2b;1;0;0;0

Moore 3b;3;2;1;0

Ross 3b;1;0;1;1

Bonventre dh;2;1;1;1

Viloria ph;1;0;0;0

Andrews 1b;4;0;2;3

Landwehr 1b;1;0;0;0

VanVooren cf;3;0;0;1

McClain cf;1;0;0;0

Garza lf;2;1;0;0

Gaston lf;2;0;1;0

Brautman ss;4;2;2;2

Eshelman ss;1;0;0;0

Thrasher rf;2;1;1;0

White rf;1;0;0;0

Parcero c;2;1;1;1

J.Martinez c;0;0;0;0

Ocuchi c;0;0;0;0

TOTALS;34;11;14;11

316 Elite;012;000;000;—3

Newton;215;020;10x;—11

E — Kice, Thrasher, Sphar. LOB — 316 12, New. 9. 3B — Ross. HR — Bonventre (1), Brautman (1). SB — Kice, Moore, Sphar, Gaston. CS — Sphar.

316 Elite;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Meyer, L;2.2;7;8;6;4;0

Hicks;2.1;3;2;2;2;2

Reeder;2;1;1;1;1;2

Crockett;1;1;0;0;0;0

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Bravo;1;0;0;0;0;2

Armeni;1;1;1;1;1;1

Jackson.2;1;2;2;4;2

Henkelman;1.1;1;0;0;0;1

Gillig, W 1-0;1;0;0;0;1;1

Z.Martinez;1;1;0;0;1;2

Fraizer;1;0;0;0;2;2

Knipfer;1;0;0;0;2;1

Rolph;1;1;0;0;0;0

WP — Henkelman 2, Z.Martinez, Fraizer. PB — Allen 3. HBP — Sphar (Armeni), Allen (Rolph). Time — 2:49.