Railers 14U

claim sweep

The Newton Railers 14U baseball team swept the ICT Aeros-Jordan Thursday in Southwest Boys Club League play.

The Railers won the first game 14-1.

Lucas Huxman had two hits with an RBI.

Earl Muellser pitched two innings for the win, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.

The Railers won the second game 9-4. Blaze Bradshaw had two hits and three RBIs. Kale Degenstein added two RBIs.

Jackson Marlar struck out six in two innings for the win. James Hulse added a strikeout.

The Railers are 4-4.

Railer-Weeks

swept by Sterling

The Newton Railers-Weeks baseball team dropped a pair of games to the Sterling Black Bears Thursday.

Newton lost the first game 16-2 and the second game 11-10.

Newton is 1-3.

Newton Rebels

split games

The Newton Rebels split a pair of games Thursday in Hutchinson Recreation Commission league play at Fun Valley.

Newton won the first game 3-2 and lost the second game 12-3.

Newton is 2-2.