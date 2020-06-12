Railers 14U
claim sweep
The Newton Railers 14U baseball team swept the ICT Aeros-Jordan Thursday in Southwest Boys Club League play.
The Railers won the first game 14-1.
Lucas Huxman had two hits with an RBI.
Earl Muellser pitched two innings for the win, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.
The Railers won the second game 9-4. Blaze Bradshaw had two hits and three RBIs. Kale Degenstein added two RBIs.
Jackson Marlar struck out six in two innings for the win. James Hulse added a strikeout.
The Railers are 4-4.
Railer-Weeks
swept by Sterling
The Newton Railers-Weeks baseball team dropped a pair of games to the Sterling Black Bears Thursday.
Newton lost the first game 16-2 and the second game 11-10.
Newton is 1-3.
Newton Rebels
split games
The Newton Rebels split a pair of games Thursday in Hutchinson Recreation Commission league play at Fun Valley.
Newton won the first game 3-2 and lost the second game 12-3.
Newton is 2-2.