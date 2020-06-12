Newton Kansan

Friday

Jun 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM


Railers 14U


claim sweep


The Newton Railers 14U baseball team swept the ICT Aeros-Jordan Thursday in Southwest Boys Club League play.


The Railers won the first game 14-1.


Lucas Huxman had two hits with an RBI.


Earl Muellser pitched two innings for the win, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.


The Railers won the second game 9-4. Blaze Bradshaw had two hits and three RBIs. Kale Degenstein added two RBIs.


Jackson Marlar struck out six in two innings for the win. James Hulse added a strikeout.


The Railers are 4-4.


Railer-Weeks


swept by Sterling


The Newton Railers-Weeks baseball team dropped a pair of games to the Sterling Black Bears Thursday.


Newton lost the first game 16-2 and the second game 11-10.


Newton is 1-3.


Newton Rebels


split games


The Newton Rebels split a pair of games Thursday in Hutchinson Recreation Commission league play at Fun Valley.


Newton won the first game 3-2 and lost the second game 12-3.


Newton is 2-2.