Garden City resident Caelen Arendt, 16, broke a decade-old personal milestone last weekend during a fishing trip at Lake Scott.

Not many anglers can say that.

Arendt broke a personal best when he caught a 23-inch channel catfish on June 6 at Lake Scott. His previous best, 21 1/2 inches, had been in place since 2009, a 3.8-pounder her caught at Villa High in Colby.

Caeden’s mother, Kathleen Arendt, also submitted a photo of his previous best to show the size difference. Pretty cool photos!

