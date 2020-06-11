Sports Calendar
June 13 through June 21
All times Central
NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NBA, MLB, MLS, MASL2, PCL, and CIF has been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).
Saturday, June 13
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Buhler Tourney TBA.
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — 316 Elite @ Newton 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Buhler Tourney TBA.
Monday, June 15
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Andover @ Newton Juniors 6 p.m.
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson vs. Newton @ Eck Stadium 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Hutchinson (2) 6 p.m. (Rice Park).
Thursday, June 18
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ McPherson (2) 6 p.m.
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 7 p.m.
Friday, June 19
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Tourney TBA.
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Tourney TBA.
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Seeds @ Newton 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Tourney TBA.
SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Sunflower Seeds (@ Cheney) 7 p.m.
Lady Railers
down Devils
WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team downed the Sun Devils 9-0 Monday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.
The team opened the season with a 6-2 win over Oz Wicked 10U, followed by a 4-2 win over the Peppers and a 10-4 win over Khaos Softball Grey. The team lost to Khaos Softball Pink 7-2.
Wednesday, the Lady Railers downed the Kansas Renegades-Harris 10U 5-0 and the Titans 10U 9-1 in a no-hitter.
The team is 6-1.
SWBC Railers
drop two
PARK CITY — The Southwest Boys’ Club Newton Railers 12U baseball team dropped a pair of games in league play in Park City.
The Railers fell to the Knights 8-7 and the Wichita Vipers 7-2.
The team opened the season with an 11-10 loss to the Renegades, followed by a 7-4 loss to the Rose Hill Rockets, an 11-4 loss to the Sluggers, a 9-2 loss to the Prospects, a 4-3 win over the Andover Braves and an 11-5 loss to the Winfield Warriors.
The team is 1-7.
Rangers 9U
team open
WICHITA — The Newton Rangers 9U baseball team went 0-4 in recent Westurban League play.
The Rangers fell to the Wood Ducks 13-2, the Pride 9-8 and the Wood Ducks 16-5.
Wednesday, the Rangers were edged by the Wichita Reds 7-5.
Railers 14U
open 2-4
The Newton Railers 14U baseball team opened the season 2-4.
Wednesday, the Railers fell to Spartans Wetta 11-2. Blaze Bradshaw and A.J. Carbajal each struck out two.
Monday, the Railers fell to the Spartans 9-4. Bradshaw drove in two runs. Luke Overton struck out two.
June 3, the Railers downed the ICT Aviators 8-7. Bradshaw struck out four. James Hulse struck out three.
May 31, the Railers fell to Force 13-0. Austin Aarons had two hits.
May 30, the Railers downed the 316 Elite 14U-Brown 8-0. Bradshaw threw a no-hitter, striking out five. The same day, Newton lost to the Derby Tigers 6-0.
KVA All-Star
match canceled
TOPEKA — The Kansas Volleyball Association announced the cancelation of the 2020 All-Star match, which was supposed to be played in June at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.
The cancelation was because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The KVA named an honorary All-Star Team for 2020, which comprises of the players who would have participated in the match.
That list includes Hesston High School graduate Talby Duerksen, who signed with NCAA Division II Oklahoma Christian University.
The complete list is below: (x-indicates a KVA classification player of the year)
Ellie Bolton, L, St. James Academy, 5A, Creighton
Madison Grimes, L, Andale, 4A, Hutchinson CC
Marea Wortmann, S, St. James Academy, 5A, Benedictine
Sydney Nilles, S, Derby, 6A, Newman
Lexi Cobb-x, S-OH, Silver Lake, 3A, North Texas-softball
McKinzie Weaver, S, Lansing, 5A, Newman
Peyton Suther, S, Champman, 4A, Pittsburg State-track
Jenna Jarmer, S, Andale, 4A, Fort Hays State
Caroline Crawford-x, MB, Lansing, 5A, Kansas
Macy Deleye, MB, Washburn Rural, 6A, Drake
Addison Crites-x, MB, Central Plains, 1A, Barton CC
Morgan Bruna-x, MB, Andale, 4A, Wichita State
Winny Harris, MB, Atchison, 4A, Emporia State
McKenna Kirkpatrick, MB, Champman, 4A, Colby CC
Lexi Lueger, MB, Nemaha Central, 3A, Johnson County CC
Mallory Cowman, MB, Circle, 4A, Butler County CC
Morgan McIntire, OH, Gardner-Edgerton, 6A, Fort Hays State
Anna Feldkamp, OH, St. James Academy, 5A, Loyola-Chicago
Talby Duerksen, OH, Hesston, 3A, Oklahoma Christian
Natasha Dooley-x, OH, Garden Plain, 2A, Cloud County CC
Shea Larson, OH, Beloit, 3A
Kaitlyn Hamilton, OH, Lawrence Free State, 6A, Indiana State
Daryn Lamprecht, OH, Silver Lake, 3A, Northern Iowa-softball
Cassie Cooks, OH, McPherson, 5A, Graceland
Force, CIF
ends season
PARK CITY — Champions Indoor Football, of which the Wichita Force is a member, announced the 2020 season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The CIF board of directors had continuously pushed for a delay to start the season, and even approved several modified versions of a reduced schedule, all the while hoping for positive outcome, but ultimately that never materialized,” said CIF Commissioner Ricky Bertz. “Restrictions that were enforced by local and federal governments due to the pandemic, already were creating challenges for our member teams. As a league, we wanted to exhaust every possibility, before taking the necessary actions that lead to this difficult decision. Ultimately public safety was our greatest priority. Despite the best efforts of the league, along with our arena management partners, to try to play a meaningful season, this unprecedented national emergency unfortunately did not allow us to do so. The CIF member teams have immediately begun the process of reaching out to their fans and sponsors while simultaneously preparing for the 2021 season.”
The Force were to begin their sixth season, winning the CIF championship in 2016.
The team was coming off a 2-10 season last year, which is the lowest win total in team history.
The season was to begin in March.
According to the team’s press release, team officials will reach out to season ticket holders and sponsors in the coming weeks.