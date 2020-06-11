Sports Calendar

June 13 through June 21

All times Central

NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NBA, MLB, MLS, MASL2, PCL, and CIF has been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).

Saturday, June 13

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Buhler Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — 316 Elite @ Newton 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Buhler Tourney TBA.

Monday, June 15

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Andover @ Newton Juniors 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson vs. Newton @ Eck Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Hutchinson (2) 6 p.m. (Rice Park).

Thursday, June 18

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ McPherson (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 7 p.m.

Friday, June 19

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Seeds @ Newton 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

SUMMER PREP BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Sunflower Seeds (@ Cheney) 7 p.m.

Lady Railers

down Devils

WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team downed the Sun Devils 9-0 Monday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.

The team opened the season with a 6-2 win over Oz Wicked 10U, followed by a 4-2 win over the Peppers and a 10-4 win over Khaos Softball Grey. The team lost to Khaos Softball Pink 7-2.

Wednesday, the Lady Railers downed the Kansas Renegades-Harris 10U 5-0 and the Titans 10U 9-1 in a no-hitter.

The team is 6-1.

SWBC Railers

drop two

PARK CITY — The Southwest Boys’ Club Newton Railers 12U baseball team dropped a pair of games in league play in Park City.

The Railers fell to the Knights 8-7 and the Wichita Vipers 7-2.

The team opened the season with an 11-10 loss to the Renegades, followed by a 7-4 loss to the Rose Hill Rockets, an 11-4 loss to the Sluggers, a 9-2 loss to the Prospects, a 4-3 win over the Andover Braves and an 11-5 loss to the Winfield Warriors.

The team is 1-7.

Rangers 9U

team open

WICHITA — The Newton Rangers 9U baseball team went 0-4 in recent Westurban League play.

The Rangers fell to the Wood Ducks 13-2, the Pride 9-8 and the Wood Ducks 16-5.

Wednesday, the Rangers were edged by the Wichita Reds 7-5.

Railers 14U

open 2-4

The Newton Railers 14U baseball team opened the season 2-4.

Wednesday, the Railers fell to Spartans Wetta 11-2. Blaze Bradshaw and A.J. Carbajal each struck out two.

Monday, the Railers fell to the Spartans 9-4. Bradshaw drove in two runs. Luke Overton struck out two.

June 3, the Railers downed the ICT Aviators 8-7. Bradshaw struck out four. James Hulse struck out three.

May 31, the Railers fell to Force 13-0. Austin Aarons had two hits.

May 30, the Railers downed the 316 Elite 14U-Brown 8-0. Bradshaw threw a no-hitter, striking out five. The same day, Newton lost to the Derby Tigers 6-0.

KVA All-Star

match canceled

TOPEKA — The Kansas Volleyball Association announced the cancelation of the 2020 All-Star match, which was supposed to be played in June at Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus.

The cancelation was because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The KVA named an honorary All-Star Team for 2020, which comprises of the players who would have participated in the match.

That list includes Hesston High School graduate Talby Duerksen, who signed with NCAA Division II Oklahoma Christian University.

The complete list is below: (x-indicates a KVA classification player of the year)

Ellie Bolton, L, St. James Academy, 5A, Creighton

Madison Grimes, L, Andale, 4A, Hutchinson CC

Marea Wortmann, S, St. James Academy, 5A, Benedictine

Sydney Nilles, S, Derby, 6A, Newman

Lexi Cobb-x, S-OH, Silver Lake, 3A, North Texas-softball

McKinzie Weaver, S, Lansing, 5A, Newman

Peyton Suther, S, Champman, 4A, Pittsburg State-track

Jenna Jarmer, S, Andale, 4A, Fort Hays State

Caroline Crawford-x, MB, Lansing, 5A, Kansas

Macy Deleye, MB, Washburn Rural, 6A, Drake

Addison Crites-x, MB, Central Plains, 1A, Barton CC

Morgan Bruna-x, MB, Andale, 4A, Wichita State

Winny Harris, MB, Atchison, 4A, Emporia State

McKenna Kirkpatrick, MB, Champman, 4A, Colby CC

Lexi Lueger, MB, Nemaha Central, 3A, Johnson County CC

Mallory Cowman, MB, Circle, 4A, Butler County CC

Morgan McIntire, OH, Gardner-Edgerton, 6A, Fort Hays State

Anna Feldkamp, OH, St. James Academy, 5A, Loyola-Chicago

Talby Duerksen, OH, Hesston, 3A, Oklahoma Christian

Natasha Dooley-x, OH, Garden Plain, 2A, Cloud County CC

Shea Larson, OH, Beloit, 3A

Kaitlyn Hamilton, OH, Lawrence Free State, 6A, Indiana State

Daryn Lamprecht, OH, Silver Lake, 3A, Northern Iowa-softball

Cassie Cooks, OH, McPherson, 5A, Graceland

Force, CIF

ends season

PARK CITY — Champions Indoor Football, of which the Wichita Force is a member, announced the 2020 season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The CIF board of directors had continuously pushed for a delay to start the season, and even approved several modified versions of a reduced schedule, all the while hoping for positive outcome, but ultimately that never materialized,” said CIF Commissioner Ricky Bertz. “Restrictions that were enforced by local and federal governments due to the pandemic, already were creating challenges for our member teams. As a league, we wanted to exhaust every possibility, before taking the necessary actions that lead to this difficult decision. Ultimately public safety was our greatest priority. Despite the best efforts of the league, along with our arena management partners, to try to play a meaningful season, this unprecedented national emergency unfortunately did not allow us to do so. The CIF member teams have immediately begun the process of reaching out to their fans and sponsors while simultaneously preparing for the 2021 season.”

The Force were to begin their sixth season, winning the CIF championship in 2016.

The team was coming off a 2-10 season last year, which is the lowest win total in team history.

The season was to begin in March.

According to the team’s press release, team officials will reach out to season ticket holders and sponsors in the coming weeks.