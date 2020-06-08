Note to area

KCAC names

ticket partner

WICHITA — HomeTown Ticketing has been named the ticketing partner of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

"HomeTown Ticketing is thrilled to support the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and its member schools and provide our state-of-the-art digital ticketing solution for KCAC tournament events, as well as, championship events," said Ryan Hart, chairman and CEO of HomeTown Ticketing, Inc. "We are excited to support the KCAC and their member schools throughout the Midwest."

"The KCAC could not be more excited to begin work with HomeTown Ticketing this Fall as we enter the 2020-21 school year,” KCAC commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford said. “HomeTown Ticketing will provide a great experience for fans of KCAC Championships with contactless service and allowing the most flexible purchasing opportunity ever offered by the conference," stated Dr. Scott Crawford, KCAC Commissioner. "Fans will enjoy the convenience of buying tickets and tournament passes directly from KCACsports.com. I expect this will give added value and overall increased convenience for those in attendance."

KCAC named

swim member

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has added Bethel University of Mishawaka, Ind., as an associate member for men’s and women’s swimming and diving beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

Other schools in the conference offering swimming include Sterling College, Tabor College, and the University of Saint Mary; and associated members Lincoln College, Midland University and Olivet Nazarene University.

"As the sports of Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving continue to grow within the NAIA, the KCAC welcomes Bethel University into our ranks as the seventh programs for both Men and Women," KCAC commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford said. "In just under two years, the conference growth has been very significant - more than I ever expected. The Pilots bring strong rosters and solid programs to KCAC Swimming and Diving further enhancing the depth of competition in the conference. We embrace the Bethel University Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving programs and look forward to their contributions to the sport."

"We are very excited for our men's and women's swimming programs joining the KCAC for the 20-21 season," Tony Natali, Bethel University athletic director, said. "There are so many quality programs in that conference and we are honored to be a part of those schools.”

Bethel (Ind.) is a member of the Crossroads League in other sports. The Pilots recently finished their first season. The women were third in the NAIA Midwest Region and the men were fifth.

The women finished 14th in the NAIA Championships.

The men qualified one individual and one relay team to the NAIA nationals.

GOLF

Kansas Women’s

Mid-Amateur

Championship

Colbert Hills GC

Manhattan

Par 72, 5,477 yards

1. Carmen Titus, Kansas City, Mo. 77-74—151

2. Meghan Stasi, Oakland Park, Fla. 72-80—152

T3. Ashley Childers, Warrensburg, Mo. 80-74—154

T3. Audrey Judd, Overland Park 77-77—154

T5. Chloe Kraus, Olathe 77-83—160

T5. Katy Winters, Andover 79-81—160

7. Martha Linscott, Mission Hills 79-83—162

8. Pam Simpson, Kansas City, Mo. 81-85—166

9. Alane Studley, St. Joseph, Mo. 83-87—170

10. Susan DeVoe, Overland Park 83-89—172

11. Abby Bertholf, Winfield 88-93—181

12. Shelly Amundson, Lenexa 92-92—184

13. Mary Larson, Leawood 97-89—186

14. Jayne Clarke, Hays 95-92—187

15. Sharon Henes, Lenexa 93-95—188

16. Terri Albers, Oakley 102-89—191

17. Barbara Cusick, Leawood 92-100—192

18. Robin Skeens, Ottawa 107-102—209

19. Sandra Pepper, Leavenworth 105-105—210