Bethel signs

D-I transfer

Bethel College men’s basketball coach Jayson Artaz announced the signing of Bryant Mocaby of Derby to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Mocaby is a 6-foot-5 wing from Derby.

He spent the last two seasons at the University of Northern Kentucky.

Last season, Mocaby played in 19 games with one start. He averaged 2.2 points a game with 17 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

The Norse were 23-9, 13-5 in Horizon League play. The Norse won the Horizon League tournament with a 71-62 win over Illinois-Chicago, but the trip to the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

Mocaby played in 18 games in the 2018-19 season, starting two. He averaged 2.5 points a game with 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal. He helped lead the Norse to a 26-9 season, 13-5 in Horizon League play. The team won the Horizon League tournament with a 77-66 win over top-seeded Wright State in the championship game. The Norse lost to third-seeded Texas Tech 72-57 in the first round of the NCAA Championships.

At Derby, Mocaby was KBCA second-team All-State, All-Class selection. He was a consensus first-team Class 6A All-State selection. He was a first-team All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League selection as a senior.

He spent his first three high school seasons at Goddard High School, where he averaged 18.2 points a game as a junior. He helped lead Goddard to the state championship game in football as a junior.

“Bryant is a top notch player that will have a huge impact on our program both on the floor and off,” Artaz said. “High character and high ability which is a great fit for our program. Big things are in store for this year.”

He majored in psychology at NKU, but his declared major at Bethel was not released.

He is the brother of current Bethel player Jared Mocaby, who will be a sophomore this fall.

KCAC to offer

internships

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is offering internships for the 2020-21 school year in the following areas:

• Sports Information and Digital Media

• Marketing and Operations

• Compliance and Governance

According to the conference’s press release, “The KCAC aims to provide quality internship experiences for students interested in hands-on learning about intercollegiate athletic administration from the conference perspective.”

The internships are based in Wichita, but according to the release, “however, due to today's climate and the unpredictability of COVID-19, the conference will welcome applications from candidates interested in working remotely.”

The internships are being offered for academic credit only. They will be available for the fall 2020 semester with the opportunity to be extended to the spring 2021 semester.

More information is available at http://www.kcacsports.com/internships.