



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined his teammates and other famous athletes, including LeBron James and Michael Jordan, in speaking out about the death of George Floyd as protests erupt around the country.

Floyd, an African-American, died on May 24 not long after being detained by police in Minneapolis. USA Today reported the Hennepin County Attorney said Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while several fellow officers stood by and watched.

Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, tweeted a message asking for the country to come together. He also wrote of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed in her Louisville home by police officers, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed in Georgia while jogging in February. Two men were charged with felony murder in the Arbery case, per ABC.

"First, I send prayers to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Aubry (sic)," Mahomes wrote. "As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words. As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn't the case for everyone. The senseless murders that we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal. I hope that our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better. Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!

"Love and Unite! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd"