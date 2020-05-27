The Sunflower Collegiate Baseball League, of which the Newton Rebels are a member, is adding an extra team for the upcoming season.

The addition of the team, which currently has no name or home field, is to accommodate the college players whose teams or leagues have canceled their season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The new team will bring the league lineup back to 10 teams: Newton, the Cheney Diamond Dawgs, Derby Twins, El Dorado Broncos, Great Bend Bat Cats, Haysville Aviators, Hutchinson Monarchs, Mulvane Patriots, Wichita Sluggers and the aforementioned new team.

The Andale Warhawks elected to sit out the season this year but announced it will return to play next year.

The Sunflower League is expected to start the season June 15.

The league schedule is expected to be released shortly.