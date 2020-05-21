Sports Calendar

May 23 through 31

All times Central

NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, KSHSAA, NBA, MLB, MLS, MASL2, PCL, and CIF has been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at 316-283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at 316-804-7731.

Lark Open

canceled

HESSTON — The Hesston College Lark Open Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 31, has been canceled.

Bethel tourney

set for June 19

The sixth annual Bethel Athletics Golf Tournament will be 9 a.m. June 19 at Sand Creek Station.

Check-in will begin at 8 a.m.

The 18-hole, four-player scramble benefits the BC athletic department and "All proceeds go directly to enhancing the experience of the Bethel College student-athletes, through ways of equipment & facility upgrades, events and other areas."

The entry fee includes greens fees, lunch and a registration gift. Prizes will be offered throughout the day.

"The tournament and Sand Creek Station will be taking the necessary measures to comply with the COVID-19 safety measures."

Registration is limited to the first 144 players.

Registration information is available at https://www.bethelks.edu/form/golf-tournament-registration.

Hole sponsorships and corporate sponsorships (which includes entry fees) are available. For more information, contact Tony Hoops at thoops@bethelks.edu.

Bethel partners

with UA, BSN

Bethel College entered into an agreement with Under Armour and BSN SPORTS to provide uniforms and other sportswear for BC teams.

"We are excited to partner with BSN SPORTS to officially become the only all-sport Under Armour exclusive school within the KCAC," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "Thresher Athletics has been with Under Armour since the spring of 2018, remaining an Under Armour school while transitioning to BSN was something we were committed to.

"The transition to BSN SPORTS and their outstanding product line has been very smooth thanks to their leadership and our outstanding product representative that we get to continue to work with."

BSN SPORTS is a sporting goods, apparel and shoe distributor. It is a subsidiary of Varsity Brands Inc.

Under Armour manufactures shoes and sportswear.

First Tee

names director

WICHITA — The First Tee of Greater Wichita named Andy Clark as its executive director.

Clark is a Class A member of PGA of America, and has led several golf clubs in the St. Louis area. According to the news release, "He is also engaged in the development of software technology, featuring hands-free video capture through smart devices for golf and sport."

The First Tee is a youth golf program. The group is building a learning center and youth golf campus on the west edge of the MacDonald Golf Course in Wichita. The driving range and putting and chipping area opened in the spring of 2019.

KCAC names

BNC as partner

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has entered into a partnership with Barnes & Noble College to be "recognized as the official strategic academic partner for the conference office."

BNC operates 769 campus bookstores and "school-branded e-commerce sites."

BNC will become the conference’s naming-rights partner for the KCAC scholar-athlete teams and the scholar-team awards. "BNC will offer its First Day Complete textbook program to KCAC colleges and universities to support all students through brick and mortar locations and online stores."