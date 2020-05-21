The Newton Kansan

Thursday

May 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM


GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three Bethel College athletes were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) 2020 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Academic All-District 3 Teams.


District 3 encompasses schools in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.


Named to the women’s at-large team was Kaci Wilson, a senior women’s tennis player.


Wilson is from Sterling. She is a chemistry major and holds a 4.0 GPA. She is the first Bethel woman to be a repeat selection.


The women’s at-large team honors athletes in crew, swimming, ice hockey, tennis, gymnastics, skiing, field hockey, rifle and pistol, fencing, lacrosse, golf, beach volleyball and bowling.


Named to the men’s at-large team were senior golfer Parker Austin and senior tennis player Ryan LaCombe.


Austin, from Derby, is a business administration major and holds a 3.59 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. LaCombe, from Abilene, is an athletic training and natural sciences major with a 3.91 GPA.


The at-large team honors athletes in men’s golf, volleyball, tennis, swimming, ice hockey, wrestling, lacrosse, skiing, rifle and pistol, water polo, fencing and gymnastics.


The three are now nominees for the CoSIDA Academic All-American teams, which will be named June 16-19.


CoSIDA Academic


All-District Team


District 3, At-Large


WOMEN


Sport, Name, School, Yr., GPA, Major


Swimming, Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.81, Exercise Science


Golf, Aly Anderson, Saint Mary (Neb.), jr., 3.99, Biology


Swimming, Bethany Anderson, St. Ambrose, jr., 3.93, Business Sales-Marketing


Lacrosse, Megan Collins, Midland, sr., 3.57, Nursing


Golf, Carly Ferguson, Missouri Baptist, sr., 4.00, Early Childhood Education & Elementary Education


Golf, Alexis Guimaraes, William Penn, sr., 4.00, Psychology


Lacrosse, Jordan Haeusser, Missouri Baptist So. 3.90, Business Administration


Golf, Mikaela Johnson, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., 3.34, Biology


Bowling, Kaitlyn Keith, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.85, Psychology-Nursing


Lacrosse, Kaitlin Mills, Missouri Baptist, sr., 3.88, Human Services


Tennis, Kaci Wilson, Bethel, sr., 4.00, Chemistry


Tennis, Brittany Zipf, McPherson, sr., 3.49, Physical Education


MEN


Golf, Parker Austin, Bethel, sr., 3.59, Business Administration


Volleyball, Luciano Bucci, Park, jr., 3.91, Business Administration


Volleyball, Luka Cajic, Missouri Baptist, sr., 3.63, Information Technology


Tennis, Gabriel Coachman, Friends, sr., 3.88, Finance


Golf, Tanner Elder, Columbia (Mo.), jr., 4.00, Computer Science


Swimming, Kevin Krupitzer, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.83, Management


Tennis, Ryan LaCombe, Bethel, sr., 3.91, Athletic Training & Natural Sciences


Ice Hockey, Sean Mallonee, Waldorf, jr., 3.63, Business Management


Golf, Roger Sack, Doane, sr., 3.85, Economics-Political Science


Golf, Troy Watson, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., 3.93, Accounting