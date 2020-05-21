GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three Bethel College athletes were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) 2020 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Academic All-District 3 Teams.

District 3 encompasses schools in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Named to the women’s at-large team was Kaci Wilson, a senior women’s tennis player.

Wilson is from Sterling. She is a chemistry major and holds a 4.0 GPA. She is the first Bethel woman to be a repeat selection.

The women’s at-large team honors athletes in crew, swimming, ice hockey, tennis, gymnastics, skiing, field hockey, rifle and pistol, fencing, lacrosse, golf, beach volleyball and bowling.

Named to the men’s at-large team were senior golfer Parker Austin and senior tennis player Ryan LaCombe.

Austin, from Derby, is a business administration major and holds a 3.59 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. LaCombe, from Abilene, is an athletic training and natural sciences major with a 3.91 GPA.

The at-large team honors athletes in men’s golf, volleyball, tennis, swimming, ice hockey, wrestling, lacrosse, skiing, rifle and pistol, water polo, fencing and gymnastics.

The three are now nominees for the CoSIDA Academic All-American teams, which will be named June 16-19.

CoSIDA Academic

All-District Team

District 3, At-Large

WOMEN

Sport, Name, School, Yr., GPA, Major

Swimming, Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.81, Exercise Science

Golf, Aly Anderson, Saint Mary (Neb.), jr., 3.99, Biology

Swimming, Bethany Anderson, St. Ambrose, jr., 3.93, Business Sales-Marketing

Lacrosse, Megan Collins, Midland, sr., 3.57, Nursing

Golf, Carly Ferguson, Missouri Baptist, sr., 4.00, Early Childhood Education & Elementary Education

Golf, Alexis Guimaraes, William Penn, sr., 4.00, Psychology

Lacrosse, Jordan Haeusser, Missouri Baptist So. 3.90, Business Administration

Golf, Mikaela Johnson, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., 3.34, Biology

Bowling, Kaitlyn Keith, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.85, Psychology-Nursing

Lacrosse, Kaitlin Mills, Missouri Baptist, sr., 3.88, Human Services

Tennis, Kaci Wilson, Bethel, sr., 4.00, Chemistry

Tennis, Brittany Zipf, McPherson, sr., 3.49, Physical Education

MEN

Golf, Parker Austin, Bethel, sr., 3.59, Business Administration

Volleyball, Luciano Bucci, Park, jr., 3.91, Business Administration

Volleyball, Luka Cajic, Missouri Baptist, sr., 3.63, Information Technology

Tennis, Gabriel Coachman, Friends, sr., 3.88, Finance

Golf, Tanner Elder, Columbia (Mo.), jr., 4.00, Computer Science

Swimming, Kevin Krupitzer, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.83, Management

Tennis, Ryan LaCombe, Bethel, sr., 3.91, Athletic Training & Natural Sciences

Ice Hockey, Sean Mallonee, Waldorf, jr., 3.63, Business Management

Golf, Roger Sack, Doane, sr., 3.85, Economics-Political Science

Golf, Troy Watson, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., 3.93, Accounting