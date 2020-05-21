GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three Bethel College athletes were named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) 2020 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Academic All-District 3 Teams.
District 3 encompasses schools in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Named to the women’s at-large team was Kaci Wilson, a senior women’s tennis player.
Wilson is from Sterling. She is a chemistry major and holds a 4.0 GPA. She is the first Bethel woman to be a repeat selection.
The women’s at-large team honors athletes in crew, swimming, ice hockey, tennis, gymnastics, skiing, field hockey, rifle and pistol, fencing, lacrosse, golf, beach volleyball and bowling.
Named to the men’s at-large team were senior golfer Parker Austin and senior tennis player Ryan LaCombe.
Austin, from Derby, is a business administration major and holds a 3.59 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. LaCombe, from Abilene, is an athletic training and natural sciences major with a 3.91 GPA.
The at-large team honors athletes in men’s golf, volleyball, tennis, swimming, ice hockey, wrestling, lacrosse, skiing, rifle and pistol, water polo, fencing and gymnastics.
The three are now nominees for the CoSIDA Academic All-American teams, which will be named June 16-19.
CoSIDA Academic
All-District Team
District 3, At-Large
WOMEN
Sport, Name, School, Yr., GPA, Major
Swimming, Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.81, Exercise Science
Golf, Aly Anderson, Saint Mary (Neb.), jr., 3.99, Biology
Swimming, Bethany Anderson, St. Ambrose, jr., 3.93, Business Sales-Marketing
Lacrosse, Megan Collins, Midland, sr., 3.57, Nursing
Golf, Carly Ferguson, Missouri Baptist, sr., 4.00, Early Childhood Education & Elementary Education
Golf, Alexis Guimaraes, William Penn, sr., 4.00, Psychology
Lacrosse, Jordan Haeusser, Missouri Baptist So. 3.90, Business Administration
Golf, Mikaela Johnson, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., 3.34, Biology
Bowling, Kaitlyn Keith, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.85, Psychology-Nursing
Lacrosse, Kaitlin Mills, Missouri Baptist, sr., 3.88, Human Services
Tennis, Kaci Wilson, Bethel, sr., 4.00, Chemistry
Tennis, Brittany Zipf, McPherson, sr., 3.49, Physical Education
MEN
Golf, Parker Austin, Bethel, sr., 3.59, Business Administration
Volleyball, Luciano Bucci, Park, jr., 3.91, Business Administration
Volleyball, Luka Cajic, Missouri Baptist, sr., 3.63, Information Technology
Tennis, Gabriel Coachman, Friends, sr., 3.88, Finance
Golf, Tanner Elder, Columbia (Mo.), jr., 4.00, Computer Science
Swimming, Kevin Krupitzer, St. Ambrose, sr., 3.83, Management
Tennis, Ryan LaCombe, Bethel, sr., 3.91, Athletic Training & Natural Sciences
Ice Hockey, Sean Mallonee, Waldorf, jr., 3.63, Business Management
Golf, Roger Sack, Doane, sr., 3.85, Economics-Political Science
Golf, Troy Watson, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., 3.93, Accounting