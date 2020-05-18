HESSTON — Hesston College hired Kyle Olson as its new baseball coach.

Olson will formally begin his duties in August, but has already begun recruiting and preparing for the 2021 season.

Olson spent the past three years at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, where he served as an the lead assistant coach.

Olson played one season at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon, Wash. He then transferred to MidAmerica Nazarene, pitching for three seasons.

He was an All-Heart of American Athletic Conference selection as a senior.

Olson holds a bachelor’s degree in sports administration at MACU and a master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis on sports administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

While at MANU, the Pioneers reached the HAAC playoffs in two of his three seasons. This spring, the team was 15-6, 9-2 in conference play, before the season was halted.

"I have been really impressed with how passionate the faculty and staff are about Hesston College,” Olson said. “I am really excited to join the community here and I am looking forward to getting kids back on campus and on the field."

Olson takes over a team that was 8-11 this spring before the season was canceled.

Olson succeeds Tim Cole, who resigned after two seasons with a 20-36 record. Cole is taking a position with the Athletes-in-Action Christian athletic ministry organization.

During Cole’s tenure, the team raised its grade-point-average from 2.5 to 3.2.