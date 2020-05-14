Legion tryouts

scheduled

Tryouts for the Newton Post 2 American Legion baseball teams will be held beginning at 6:30 May 18 at Centennial Park.

Tryouts will run through May 29.

A parents’ meeting is scheduled tentatively for June 1 at a site to be determined.

The teams are open to players ages 18 and younger. There will be a Senior Team and a Junior Team.

The Junior Knights will play around 20 games this summer, along with a tournament, beginning June 9.

The Senior Knights will play about a 16-game schedule, along with four tournaments, beginning about June 3.

For more information, contact Mark George at Mark.George@usd373.org.

KCAC golf

tourney slated

WICHITA — The fifth annual Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champions of Character Golf Scramble will be Aug. 3 at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

The tournament will be followed by the KCAC’s Sport Management Conference. The conference will conclude Aug. 4 at Bethel.

The tournament will benefit the KCAC Champions of Character Scholarship Fund and the Student-Athlete Leadership Team, which begins its fourth year this fall.

The tournament also will provide scholarships for the KCAC Male and Female Character Student-Athletes of the Year.

The entry fee includes green fees, cart rental, range balls, box lunch, two drink tickets and dinner.

Hole sponsorships, prize sponsorships and lunch and dinner sponsorships also are available. Additional donations also are accepted.

The entry deadline and deadline for sponsorships is July 24. Entries will be taken as individuals or as four-player teams.

More information is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fifth-annual-kcac-champions-of-character-scholarship-golf-scramble-tickets-101090678942.

Sterling names

softball coach

STERLING — Sterling College named Taylor Stoltz as its new softball coach.

Stoltz spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Barton Community College, which finished finished a shortened season 10-9, 3-3 in Jayhawk Conference Division I East play.

In 2019, Barton finished 33-17, 20-6 in Jayhawk I West play, finishing second in the division to Butler Community College. Barton lost in the championship game of the NJCAA Region VI playoffs.

A native of Mishawaka, Indiana, Stoltz played for Mishawaka High School, where she held state records for singles in a season (72), hits in a career (224), batting average (.587) and longest hitting streak (49 games). She was a four-time all-conference selection, a conference MVP, an all-state selection and played in the state North-South All-Star Game.

She went on to play three seasons at Southeastern University (Fla.), where she was an All-Sun Conference selection. She holds a BA in sports and recreation management from Southeastern.

"I am excited to join the Sterling College softball program and to come alongside these young women next season," Stoltz said. " I am ready to help them grow, not only as players but also in their knowledge and relationship with Christ. I am grateful for Scott Downing, Justin Morris, and the administration at Sterling College for allowing me the opportunity to make an impact in this program."

"First, Scott Downing and I would like to thank Coach Jessica Bati for serving as our interim coach for the past school year," said Sterling athletic director Justin Morris. "She did a tremendous job leading our ladies in the right direction and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors. We are very excited to welcome Taylor Stoltz as our next softball coach. She has been mentored by some great coaches as a player and as an assistant during her young career. Taylor she will bring a great deal of energy, enthusiasm, organization, and love for Jesus to our softball program here at SC."

Stoltz succeeds Jessica Bati, who steps down as interim head coach. Bati led the team to a 4-11 record in a shortened season last spring.