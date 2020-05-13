Hole-in-one

at Pine Edge

GOESSEL — George Eason, of Newton, posted a hole-in-one May 4 at the Pine Edge Golf Course in rural Goessel.

Eason used a pitching wedge to ace the 81-yard Hole 1. Witnesses include Gaven Peterson, of Newton, and John Warrick, of Wichita.

NAIA extends

volleyball pact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has agreed to an extension to its agreement with the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, to hold the NAIA Volleyball Championships there through the 2024 season.

"We are very pleased to have been given an extension for this outstanding NAIA Championship event in Sioux City," said NAIA women's volleyball championship co-chairman Corey Westra. "The Sioux City community has embraced the great sport of volleyball and this extension allows us to grow and enhance the opportunities for the student-athletes of the NAIA. Our relationship with the NAIA is special and we appreciate them giving us the keys to this event once again with this contract extension."

The TEC has hosted the tournament since 2008. It has hosted the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Championships for several years. Since separate divisions in basketball have been eliminated, the venue will host new single-division tournament beginning in March 2021.

"Sioux City has been a great partner of ours through the years and we are happy to see this relationship in women's volleyball continue," said Jim Carr, NAIA president and CEO. "We look forward to many more years crowning a women's volleyball champion at the Tyson Events Center."

The Tyson Events Center opened in late 2003. It has a capacity of 6,813 for volleyball (9,500 total with standing room).

Wichita Open

rescheduled

WICHITA — The 2020 Wichita Open golf tournament, part of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, has been rescheduled to Sept. 21-27 at the Crestview Country Club.

"My sincere thanks to the PGA TOUR, Crestview Country Club, sponsors, volunteers and vendors for their flexibility and support during this unprecedented time," said Roy Turner, Wichita Open tournament director. "… When we get through this, and I know we will, we can all look forward to the Wichita Open and make it a celebration of our lives returning to some semblance of normalcy. As we host The Tournament of the Year, we will continue to raise money for local charities, watch great golf and have a damn good time doing it."

The Korn Ferry Tour (formerly known as the Buy.com Tour) is the top developmental tour of the PGA. Six events of the current season have been completed, with 13 canceled.

The tour will resume June 8 with 17 events. The Wichita Open will be the 15th event, just two weeks before the Orange County National Championship, which begins Oct. 5.

Under a new qualifying format, the top 25 money winners after the Aug. 3 Portland Open will be awarded PGA Tour Cards. Ten cards will be awarded after the Korn Ferry Tour Championships, which begin Aug. 25. Another 25 will earn cards at the conclusion of the season.