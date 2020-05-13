OTTAWA — Hesston High School and Hesston College grad Liz Sowers has been named the first women’s flag football coach at Ottawa University.

Earlier this week, the National Football League and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics entered an initiative to begin play in women’s flag football as a varsity sport.

Ottawa and Kansas Wesleyan of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference will both compete beginning in the spring of 2021.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to provide leadership to this new athletic program at Ottawa University," Sowers said. "Flag football is one of my passions and I am excited that young women at OU will now have an opportunity to compete in this sport on the collegiate level. I look forward to my role of coaching and mentoring team members both on and off the field. I have the highest respect for OU and its mission, and I welcome the challenge of integrating this new program into the university's strategic plan for the future."

"We are very fortunate to have found the ideal coach to launch and lead our flag football program here at OU," Ottawa athletic director Arabie Conner said. "Coach Sowers is a highly skilled player having played the game at the highest level, including representing our country. Not only is she a competitive and multi-talented athlete, but her passion for the game of flag football, specifically, and to supporting and growing opportunities for young women, is truly unique and inspiring."

Sowers has played football at the semi-pro level for the West Michigan Mayhem, the Kansas City Titans and the Kansas City Tribe. She is the current quarterback for the Kansas City Glory of the Women’s National Football League.

She was a first-team All-American for the Titans as a receiver from 2010 to 2013 and 2015 to 2017. She led the 70-team league with 987 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

She played for the Team USA’s Women’s Flag Football Team in 2016. She played for Sevens Rugby Team USA in 2014. She was a member of the the U.S. National Team in tackle football in the International Federation of American Football World Championships in 2013 and 2017, winning the gold medal each time.

"The hiring of Liz is a great step forward for the sport of women's flag football," said Chris Lankford, USA Women's Flag Football National Team Coach. "Liz is a very accomplished player as she has won gold medals for Team USA in contact football and flag, as well. She will bring a professional and passionate approach for the younger players, which will only grow the sport even more. She will prove to be a great ambassador for the sport and Ottawa University moving forward as she is a class act."

Sowers participated in the NFL’s Women’s Careers Football Forum in 2018. She was a player liaison for FC Kansas City of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2017. She also served for a year as a Heads-Up Football Assistant Master Trainer for USA Football.

At USA Football, she helped organize player safety clinics for coaches, assisted in NFL Play60 Camps during the 2015 and 2016 NFL Drafts, worked with Chiefs camps and clinics and worked at women's mini-camp and Girl Scouts takeover camps.

Sowers holds a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in higher education with an emphasis on sports administration. She was a graduate assistant with the women’s basketball team "where she handled film exchange and equipment, while also serving as the team's graphic designer for marketing and recruiting purposes."

A 2004 graduate of Hesston High School, she played two seasons of basketball at Hesston College, where she set school records for points in a game (45), points in a season (606) and points in a career (1,100).

She went on to play at NCAA Division I Oakland University (Mich.), where she led the team to a pair of Summit League titles and was an Academic All-Conference selection.

She is the sister of current San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers.

"As a university, when we made the decision to jump into the sport as the opportunity presented itself, we set out to do it the right way," Conner said. "With a new field in progress and now an experienced coach leading the way, we are aiming to build Braves women's flag football into a flagship program known throughout the region and country."