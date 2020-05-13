Normally high school athletes and coaches do not have the summer off — there are camps, conditioning drills, strength drills and activities to prep for fall during the summer months.

And despite months of stay-at-home orders and a phase-in plan to reopen society due to pandemic COVID-19, this summer will be no different.

It just might feel a little different as athletes and coaches navigate new guidelines for activities.

"We spent some time the last week kind of brainstorming what a summer conditioning and strength program might look like given the current circumstances," said Brian Becker, activities director for Newton High School. "... Our plan is based on three pieces, one is the governor’s orders and her phasing plan she has put forth. We also looked at [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and the [Kansas State High School Activities Association] recommendations for what summer activities should look like."

Becker met with other directors and principals in the AV-CTL are doing, though there is not a consistent league policy.

Nothing will take place prior to June 1, and even then only if the state has moved to Phase 3 of the governor’s four-phase plan.

The plan, and any adjustments, would follow Gov. Laura Kelly’s phased plan to reopen Kansas released on April 30, any additional Harvey County Health Department guideline and the KSHSAA 2020 Summer Guidelines.

Should a COVID-19 illness occur with a staff member or student involved, the district could suspend summer programs.

There will be some form of screening for athletes, though it is unclear what measures will be taken.

"We feel like we need to check with our kids and see if they are feeling any kind of illness or effects prior to coming into the weight room," Becker said. "We need to check to see if our students have traveled into a highly infected area that would put them more at risk."

There will be additional hand sanitizer available, and athletes will be required to santize their hands before and after each exercise. Equipment will be sanitized after each workout session.

Access to the building will be limited.

Students will not be allowed to share towels or water bottles.

Guidelines for NHS summer athletic programs:

June 1-7 (Kansas Phase 3 - limit 90, KSHSAA Week 1 - limit 3 hours/day)

1. Restructured schedule using the following guidelines.

a. Limit groups to 30 assigned participants.

b. Each group will have a conditioning session and weight room session and will not have cross contact.

2. Limit any team conditioning activities to assigned groups of 30 and maintain social distancing.

June 8-14 (Kansas Phase 3 - limit 90, KSHSAA Week 2 - limit 5 hours/day)

1. Restructured schedule using the following guidelines.

a. Limit groups to 30 assigned participants.

b. Each group will have a conditioning session and weight room session and will not have cross contact

2. Limit any team conditioning activities to assigned groups of 30 and maintain social distancing..

June 15-Aug. 16 (Kansas Phase Out - No limits, KSHSAA - Organized Competition may begin)

1. Return to regular summer weights and conditioning schedule.

2. Team workouts and activities for fall sports between June 15 and Aug. 16.

3. Team workouts and activities for winter/spring activities between June 15 and Aug. 2.

4. No summer moratorium period

5. No summer youth camps