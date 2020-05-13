Last weekend was the first for camping in Harvey County parks as the state of Kansas begins reopening after stay-at-home orders by Gov. Laura Kelly to fight the spread of COVID-19.

It was a weekend that parks director Kass Miller called “busy.”

He told the county commission there were two issues that came up — restrooms not being open, and the need of fishing licenses.

The county has placed temporary restrooms — porta potties — at the county parks to help with restroom issues while county staff works to acquire PPE and cleaning supplies that would allow for the permanent restrooms and shower houses to reopen.

The other issue, fishing licenses, is more cut-and-dried.

“There is a big rumor out there that you don’t need a fishing license right now because of COVID-19,” Miller said. “That is not true. You have to have a valid Kansas fishing license right now.”

There is, however, a free weekend coming up. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the first full weekend in June is traditionally a free fishing weekend. Anglers do not need a fishing license on those days, but must abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, equipment requirements, etc.

According to the KDWPT, persons age 16 through 74, who have been bona fide residents of the state for 60 days immediately prior to buying a license, must have a resident license in possession while fishing in Kansas. All nonresidents 16 and older must have a valid nonresident license to fish in Kansas (unless fishing on a private pond not leased for public fishing). All licenses expire 365 days from the date of purchase, except for multi-year, five-day, lifetime and one-day fishing licenses.

Kansas residents age 65 to 74 are required to have a hunting and/or fishing license. A reduced price lifetime combination hunting/fishing license or a half-price annual fishing, annual hunting or combination annual license are available.

Fishing licenses may be purchased online, from licensed agents, at any KDWPT office or by phone at 1-800-918-2877.