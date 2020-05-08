As of May 1, Marion County Park and Lake are once again reopened to the entire public, according to the park’s Facebook page.

The lake was originally ordered closed to all out-of-county residents on April 1 by Marion County health officer Diedre Serene.

Camping was reopened to the public on May 4, though the public swimming beach and lake hall venue will remain closed until further notice.

The park is also prohibiting group gatherings of 10 or more people and asking guests to continue practicing social distancing.

For more information, contact the lake office by calling 620-382-3240 or emailing park@marioncoks.net.

KBN events combined

Kansas BASS Nation announced Thursday on Facebook it will relocate its June 13 Frank Strong Memorial scholarship event originally planned to take place at Big Hill Reservoir, a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be combined with the Mr. Bass tournament on the weekend of June 13-14 and will take place at Melvern Reservoir, though those events will still be held separately, with the scholarship tournament taking place June 13 and the Mr. Bass competition the following day.

“I can assure you that this was a very difficult decision to make, understanding the significance of Big Hill to the memory of Frank Strong and the Cherryvale Bassmasters. We make this announcement with every intention to return to Big Hill in 2021,” tournament director Danny Barrett said in a news release.

Barrett said a revised 2020 schedule would be released in the coming days.

Nice crappie

Council Grove’s Phil Taunton submitted a photo of a pair of young anglers holding up some fat ol’ crappie that was taken May 1 near Marina Cove at Council Grove Reservoir.

“Cade Honor and his friend, Blaise, pulled nine of these out using minnows just about as fast as they could throw in,” Taunton said. “Reminded me of days of old when Marina Cove was filled with anglers fishing from the shore and 3-pounders were not uncommon!”

