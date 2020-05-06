Hole in one at Pine Edge

Pine Edge Golf Course, Goessel, is celebrating another hole-in-one. George Eason, Newton, made an 81-yard shot on hole No. 1 using a pitching wedge. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Gavan Peterson and John Warrick, Wichita.

KBCA announces spring 2020 awards

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association recently named the spring 2020 award winners.

Those honored included:

Middle School Girls Basketball Coach of the Year - Jamie Minneman - Marysville Middle School 8th Grade

Middle School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year - Tim Klein - Abilene Middle School 8th Grade

JUCO Women's Basketball Coach of the Year - Mitch Rolls - Labette County C.C.

JUCO Men's Basketball Coach of the Year - Tommy DeSalme - Cowley County CC.

College Women's Basketball Coach of The Year - Ryan Showman - Kansas Wesleyan University

College Men's Basketball Coach of the Year - Aaron Siebenthall - Ottawa University

Mr. and Miss Kansas Basketball 2020

Emily Ryan - Central Plains

Xavier Bell - Andover Central

KBCA Hall of Fame Teams:

(1977-78) & (1978-79) Hiawatha Girls Basketball Teams

KBCA Hall of Fame Individuals:

Kelly Krumsick - Frontenac High School - Pittsburg State

Carla Barto - Frontenac High School - Pittsburg State

Wichita Open Rescheduled to September 21 – 27

The Wichita Open, one of Korn Ferry Tour’s longest running tournaments, has been rescheduled to ensure the health and safety of participants. Originally set for June 15 - 21, the event will now be held September 21 - 27 at Crestview Country Club.

“My sincere thanks to the PGA TOUR, Crestview Country Club, sponsors, volunteers and vendors for their flexibility and support during this unprecedented time”, said Roy Turner, Wichita Open Tournament Director.

The new date allows the tournament to continue its legacy as one of the most anticipated events in Wichita and fulfill its mission of supporting local charities.

Turner added, “When we get through this, and I know we will, we can all look forward to the Wichita Open and make it a celebration of our lives returning to some semblance of normalcy. As we host The Tournament of the Year, we will continue to raise money for local charities, watch great golf and have a damn good time doing it.”

All tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date. Organizers will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and take all appropriate measures, as the tournament date approaches, to preserve the health and well-being of participants.

Additionally, The Korn Ferry Tour has announced additional modifications and details regarding the restart of the 2020 schedule and a fall calendar of events that will be part of a one-time, combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season.

The announcement of a fall schedule comes after the PGA TOUR announced last week that, due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation or postponement of 13 events from the 2019-20 TOUR Season, eligibility has been extended for exempt 2019-20 PGA TOUR members for the 2020-21 season. These adjustments will result in the Korn Ferry Tour not having a graduating class in 2020; however, the TOUR has established a performance benefit for the top 10 from the Korn Ferry Tour points list following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Those players will be granted access into all PGA TOUR additional events for the 2020-21 season.

The newly created 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour schedule that will bridge two seasons will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

With six events completed through the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, the remaining 2020 schedule – subject to change – now consists of 23 events. Korn Ferry Tour events to be contested in 2021 as part of the combined 2020-21 schedule will be announced later this year.

The restart to the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season will begin as previously announced with the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The event will now be one of four new events in the first six weeks back to play that have been created by the Tour to make up for the cancelation or postponement of events affected by COVID-19.