YORK, Neb. — York College athletic director Matthew Madole has resigned to become a youth minister in Ardmore, Okla.

Madole has served as the York AD for the past two years.

"Matt has done a tremendous job for our department over the last two years,” said YC vice president of athletics and enrollment. “He was a strong leader and instituted some great things within our programs. Matt will be missed, but we are happy for him and his family as they transition to full-time ministry and believe they will bless many people in the future, as they have done here."

Until the vacancy is filled, Stark will take on more day-to-day duties with the athletic department and assistant AD Justin Carver will maintain his duties, which include “Champions of Character initiatives, implementing core values within our sports programs as well as S.A.L.T. (Student-Athlete-Leadership-Team.)”

"I believe we have a dedicated and capable staff to take on the things that Madole was doing,” Stark said. “I am promoting head baseball coach Brian Walth to Associate Director of Athletics. Brian Walth has been a consistent face and phenomenal leader in our department for over 15 years. He will continue to lead the baseball program, but will also take on several leadership roles within the department.

"Trent Hinton will add some duties as well with his title change becoming Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications and Compliance. He has been a tremendous asset to our department and has tremendous knowledge of the ins and outs of our programs."

Roni Miller, the head softball coach, will also become director of athletic alumni.

OTTAWA — Ottawa University men’s basketball coach Aaron Siebenthall has been named the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Four-Year College Men’s Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Ottawa was 28-6 last season, 19-5 in KCAC play. The Braves won the KCAC regular-season title, but lost in the finals of the KCAC post-season tournament.

The Braves won its first-round game at the NAIA National Championships, but the remainder of the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am extremely honored to be receiving this award from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association," Siebenthall said. "While this award may have my name on it, this award is a reflection of the hard work of many. I would like to recognize the efforts of my two assistants, Phil McClintock and Jamie Batish. Their dedication and loyalty to our program is exemplary. Next, I would like to thank our eight seniors. They all had different roles and attacked their role everyday with energy, effort, and enthusiasm. Our administration and support staff always put our student-athletes first while allowing me to run a first-class program. I want thank our chancellor, president, and athletic director for their faith in me and my vision for the program. Last but certainly not least I want to thank my wife, Shayla and our two daughters, Berkley and LJ. They put up with me being gone a lot but are always my biggest cheerleaders, win or lose."

Siebenthall finished his fifth season as OU’s head coach. Predecessor Andy Carrier won the award in 1995 and 2009.