Sports Calendar

May 2 through 10

All times Central

NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, KSHSAA, NBA, MLB, MLS, MASL2, PCL, and CIF have been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).

Rebels add

three players

The Newton Rebels added three Wichita State players to the roster for the upcoming season.

Added were pitcher Jacob Lindemann, infielder Jack Sigrist and outfielder David VanVooren.

A junior from Burlington, Wis., Lindemann played in three games for the Shockers during its shortened spring season. In 2.1 innings, he allowed two earned runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He posted a 7.71 earned-run-average.

Sigrist is a sophomore from Plano, Texas (Plano West High School).

Sigrist played in 15 games this season, starting all 15. He hit .250 with two doubles and four RBIs. He also drew 10 walks and stole nine bases in 10 attempts.

VanVooren is a sophomore from Bedford, Texas (Trinity High School).

VanVooren played in eight games, starting seven. He hit .238 with a double, a triple. He drew four walks and stole three bases on four attempts.

The Rebels are scheduled to start the season May 28 at the McPherson Pipeliners.

Ottawa names

head coach

OTTAWA — Ottawa University named Tarniesha Scott as its head women’s basketball coach, the 19th in school history.

"Coach Scott rose to the top during our search process with her thorough preparation, extraordinary work ethic, and approachability," OU athletic director Arabie Conner said. "Coach Scott has diligently prepared herself to lead our program through each of her coaching moves as her career has progressed. Most recently, she had a great mentor while working under Coach Browder at Xavier University of Louisiana for the last four years and was entrusted with all aspects of building a first-class program."

"I am completely thrilled about this opportunity to lead the women's basketball program at Ottawa University," said Scott. "I am grateful to God for putting me in a position to be considered and prepared for such an opportunity. Thank you to the hiring committee and Director of Athletics, Arabie Conner, for entrusting me with such an important responsibility. I do not take this lightly, and I am ready to continue building on the work that Bruce Tate and so many others have begun. I look forward to working with the great people of Ottawa University to continue inspiring and preparing young adults for their future."

Scott was an assistant at Xavier University (La.) from 2016 to 2020. The team was 70-50 in that span, winning a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular-season title in 2019 at 13-1, 23-8 overall, and received a berth to the NAIA Division I National Tournament.

She spent a season as an assistant at NCAA Division I Prairie View A&M.

She was an assistant coach at NAIA Division I Talladega College from 2012 to 2014. She was the interim head coach for the final 13 games, going 10-3, winning the GCAC regular-season title and earning a national berth. The team finished 25th in the final NAIA I poll.

Scott played at NCAA Division III Texas-Dallas from 2007 to 2011. She was a volunteer assistant during the 2011-12 season.

She holds a master’s degree from the University of Dallas.

Scott succeeds Bruce Tate, who stepped down after 22 seasons, 13 as head coach, to concentrate on administrative duties. Tate was 142-235, 112-143 in conference play.

Ottawa was 9-18 last season, 8-16 in KCAC play.