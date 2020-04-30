First, this week’s Shakespeare Challenge from the Public Theater of New York:

(Play along at home)

THE TEMPEST

ACT III, SCENE II

CALIBAN: "Be not afeard. The isle is full of noises,

Sounds and sweet airs that give delight and hurt not.

Sometimes a thousand twangling instruments

Will hum about mine ears, and sometimes voices

That, if I then had waked after long sleep,

Will make me sleep again; and then, in dreaming,

The clouds methought would open, and show riches

Ready to drop upon me, that when I waked

I cried to dream again."

Again, not much live has happened in the world of sports except for the NFL Draft, which broke records for viewership — 55 million over three days. People were looking for something to watch.

The fact that the final day, rounds four through seven, drew 4.2 million viewers desperate to watch something, reinforced that fact.

The Chiefs didn’t do too bad with the last pick of the first round — running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While running back wasn’t the team’s most pressing need (pass defense was), he definitely has a chance to make his mark.

The Chiefs did cut punter Dustin Colquitt after 15 seasons, 1,124 punts and 50,393 yards. He tied the team record for longest-tenured player and was a two-time pro bowler. (Of those 1,124 punts, only five were blocked, which is a tribute to both him and the offensive line).

His production fell off just slightly since his 2012 average of 46.8 yards a game, his career peak. He averaged just 44.3 yards a punt last year.

His season total of punts was second lowest in his career, which is a good thing. He had 96 punts in 2009, when the Chiefs were 4-12. His 48 punts last season came on the heels of a 12-4 regular season and a Super Bowl title.

One of the more popular players in the community, he still became a victim of the numbers game that is the NFL. At one point, Colquitt was the highest paid punter in the NFL with a peak salary of $3.75 million before bonuses. (He has since been surpassed by Shane Lechler of Oakland/Las Vegas at around $4 million. Sedgwick native Brian Moorman also held that title during his career with Buffalo).

But unless there are extraordinary circumstances, teams are loath to spend money on punters and kickers. The Chiefs are betting the offense will be good enough next year not to need a lot of punting and they can get a cheap rookie or free agent, allowing the team to spend the money elsewhere.

The weirdest photo of the draft was Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, holed up in a mansion. Nice digs for a coach whose team went 5-10-1 and might improve to 6-10 this season.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones drafted from his 357-foot, $250 million yacht, which featured two 12-inch guns on turrets, forward and aft torpedo launchers and depth-charge launchers for anti-submarine warfare.

After the recent signings of Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott, plus a big contract to Ezekiel Elliott last year after the running back held out for several weeks, the team now has about 89 cents available for any new signings (a great joke, but in actuality, the team has at least $60 million remaining for its draft picks, free agents and any other re-signings).

The latest report from Major League Baseball — and this is just a first draft with other possibilities still on the table — is a single league table with three 10-team divisions. The hope is to start in late June or early July with a 100-game schedule and an expanded playoff. Teams would play in their home ballparks, but with no fans.

While teams would still take a bath in terms of ticket sales lost, the teams would generate income from TV.

Mark Schnabel is the sports editor for the Kansan and is helping out on the news side at the moment. He can be contacted at mschnabel@thekansan.com.