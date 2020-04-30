Bethel College has named Wichita State All-American Gavyn Veith as an assistant cross country and track coach for the Threshers.

"We are very excited to welcome Gavyn to the Bethel Thresher community," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "Gavyn brings multiple attributes to our athletic department with not only her experience as a tremendous track and field athlete but also her personal training background. Her wealth of knowledge will impact recruiting, performance, and retention within our growing program."

Veith competed at Wichita State from 2012 to 2017, where she was a four-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection. She was a second-team All-American at the 2017 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

A native of Topeka, Veith is fourth all-time in the outdoor heptathlon (5,553 points), fifth as a member of the indoor 4x400-meter relay (3:46.25) and sixth in the indoor pentathlon (3,865 points).

She finished 12th at the 2017 NCAA Championships in the heptathlon.

She was a four-time member of the MVC Academic Honor Roll and the WSU Athletic Director Honor Roll.

She holds a BA from Wichita State in 2016,

"My purpose is to serve others through Christ, my mission is to help others reach their potential, and my passion is track and field," Veith said. "These three roads all intersect at Bethel and I am overflowing with the excitement to start my journey as the Assistant Cross Country/Track & Field Coach."

"I am incredibly grateful that Gavyn has chosen to join our staff," BC head coach Kelly Parsley said. "She is everything I am looking for in an assistant coach. Her athletic accomplishments speak for themselves, but she brings an extreme amount of knowledge, enthusiasm, and intensity."

As a heptathlete, she has expertise in the hurdles, sprints, middle distances, high jump, long jump, shot put and javelin.

Veith has served as an assistant coach for the Northeast Kansas Track Club and at Newton High School. She also has worked as a private trainer.

Bethel claimed eight school records during the indoor track season and sent three to the NAIA National Championships. The spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.