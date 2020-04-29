Hole-in-one at Pine Edge

GOESSEL — Levi Schrag of Goessel hit a hole-in-one at the Pine Edge Golf Course in rural Goessel.

Schrag used a six-iron to ace the 123-yard ninth hole.

The witness was Noah Schrag.

Wrestling rule changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) has announced 11 rule changes, which will go into effect during the 2020-21 school year.

"These rule changes are some of the most prolific modifications in the history of high school wrestling," said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee. "The rules committee made necessary, drastic changes to attract more young people to our sport without sacrificing the health and safety of the participants."

Female wrestlers will now be able to wear a "form-fitted compression shirt that completely covers their breasts in addition to a one-piece singlet and a suitable undergarment."

A legal uniform must be worn during weigh-in with no allowance for additional weight granted. Shoes and ear guards are prohibited during weigh-in.

With the change in the uniform rule for weigh-in, male and female wrestlers may weigh in together. "Additionally, the form-fitted compression shirt offers females a more suitable uniform for post-weigh-in skin checks, which are typically done by male officials."

The rules were changed in permitted hair length. Previously, "a wrestler’s hair could not ‘extend below the top of an ordinary shirt collar’ in the back, below earlobe level on the sides or below the eyebrows in the front." Those rules have been deleted.

Pulling on an opponent’s hair has been added to rules covering unnecessary roughness.

A rule was changed in regards to shoes. If a shoe comes off during a match, a technical violation will be assessed (a point for the opponent) and the injury clock will begin against the wrestler.

"This change is made under the assumption that a wrestler is, in fact, properly equipped to wrestle when the match begins, as a wrestling shoe that is properly laced and secured will not typically come off."

In another change, "points will not be awarded to a wrestler whose opponent has fled the mat if that wrestler has already scored for a near-fall or takedown."

A match will be stopped and restarted if a wrestler is called for a fourth stalling violation.

"This rule remedies that if the fourth stall occurs in the third period there might not be an opportunity to restart before the end of the match," Hopkins said. "This rule change assures that the offending wrestler is held accountable and subsequent points are awarded to the opponent."

The final rule change addresses injury timeouts.

"If the referee determines a wrestler would have scored had the injury time-out not taken place, the injured contestant will be charged an injury time-out and applicable points will be awarded to the non-injured party."

Baseball award winners named

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named the Champions of Character in baseball for the 2020 season.

According to the release, "Committed to advancing character-driven athletics, the NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport."

Players named are listed below:

Dylan Carnahan, Avila

Blake Gelinas, Bethany

Troy Puga, Friends

John Olivier, Kansas Wesleyan

Desmond Grayson, McPherson

Isaac Wersland, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Merrick Brown, Ottawa

Donovan McMullen, Southwestern

Cody DeRosier, Tabor

Jarret Goss, Saint Mary

Eric Chambers, York