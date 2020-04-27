HC to host

tourney

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team will host a youth showcase tournament July 21 and 22 at Bess Mullet Field on the HC campus.

The tournament is open to 16U to 18U teams with a maximum of 16 teams. Each team is guaranteed four games.

Members of the HC coaching staff will be in attendance, as well as other college coaches. Tours of the campus also are available.

For more information, contact HC coach Christie Bell at Christie.Bell@hesston.edu.

USM names

baseball coach

LEAVENWORTH — The University of Saint Mary named Bruce Peddie as its new baseball coach.

Peddie succeeds Rob Miller, who will continue to serve as the school’s vice president of athletics.

Peddie has been an assistant coach at USM for the past two seasons.

He is a graduate of Mansfield University, where he started coaching in 1989. He then was the head coach at NCAA Division II Shippensburg University from 1995 to 2005.

In 2006, he became the associate head coach at NCAA Division I University of New Orleans, taking the head coaching position from 2009 to 2012.

He was the head coach at Louisiana-Monroe from 2013 to 2017.

Peddie became the director of player personnel at the University of Kansas in 2018.

"I am excited about having the opportunity to be a part of our students' education here at the University of Saint Mary," Peddie said. "It's going to be priority number one to help our players find balance in their lives. I want to help them help themselves through the fundamentals of baseball.

"The baseball field, and this program, will be another classroom here at the university. An opportunity to live up to our core values, and I am ready to lead that charge. Coach Miller has left this program in a place where I believe it is ready to be successful."

Peddie inherits a team that 4-16, 2-6 in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play, before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Miles, Self,

Long take cuts

LAWRENCE — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday they had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs to keep afloat. Many schools have asked their highest-paid employees to take salary cuts during the pandemic, and some have taken the more aggressive step of eliminating some sports entirely.

Long's contract includes $1.5 million in annual base salary with $200,000 covered by the university. Miles is heading into the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $2.775 million a year. Self is in the midst of a contract extension that he signed in 2012 that goes through the 2021-22 season and pays him about $4 million annually.

Long said the school will "continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021."