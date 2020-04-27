HALSTEAD — Halstead High School has been one of many throughout the country taking part in the Be the Light Campaign to honor the Class of 2020.

Halstead athletic facilities have been lit up on Friday nights at 20:20 (8:20 p.m.) for 20 minutes.

Halstead’s school buildings have been closed and its athletics and activities were canceled since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Halstead High School girls’ basketball team played in the last high school sporting event of the school year in the state, a 45-42 double-overtime win over Scott City in the Class 3A state basketball quarterfinals. The game got off to a late start because of a previous overtime and and went long itself.

Friday would have been when the 50th Conrad Nightingale Invitational track meet would have taken place. That meet has been pushed back to 2021.