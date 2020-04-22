HESSTON — Hesston College released its 2020 men’s and women’s soccer schedules.

The Lark men will play 16 games, while the women play 17 games.

The National Junior College Athletic Association has moved to three divisions of play for the upcoming season. Hesston will be playing in NJCAA Division II.

Other Jayhawk Conference teams playing Division II this season include Allen County Community College, Pratt Community College and Highland Community College (women only). Highland will be beginning its first season.

Added to the Jayhawk Conference Division II will be Southeast Community College and Central Community College-Columbus, both out of Nebraska.

Non conference games for the women include the Central Christian College junior varsity, Garden City Community College, Northeastern Junior College (Colo.), the Tabor junior varsity, Mountain View College, the Bethel College junior varsity and the Ottawa University junior varsity.

Non-conference games for the men include the Bethany junior varsity, the Central Christian junior varsity, Garden City, Mountain View, Cedar Valley College, the McPherson junior varsity, the Bethany junior varsity and the Bethel junior varsity.

Both teams will play a pre-season friendly at sister school Bethel Aug. 15.

The women open the season Aug. 22 at home against the Central Christian JV, while the men open the season Aug. 19 at home against the Bethany junior varsity.

The Hesston women were 4-11 last season, 3-9 in Jayhawk Conference West Division play, missing the post-season playoffs by one spot in the division.

The men were 4-11 last season, 1-9 in the Jayhawk West.

The schedule is listed below:

WOMEN

Aug. 15 @ Bethel 1 p.m.

Aug. 22 Central Christian JV 5 p.m.

Aug. 26 Garden City CC 4 p.m.

Aug. 30 @ Northeastern JC (Colo.) 2 p.m.

Sept. 2 Tabor JV 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Mountain View 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Central CC-Columbus 5 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Southeast CC TBA

Sept. 23 Highland CC (Kan.) 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 Allen County CC 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 Bethel JV 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Pratt CC 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 Central CC-Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 Southeast CC TBA

Oct. 12 @ Ottawa JV 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Highland CC TBA

Oct. 17 @ Allen County CC 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 Pratt CC 5 p.m.

TBA NJCAA Region-District playoffs

MEN

Aug. 15 @ Bethel 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 Bethany JV 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 Garden City CC 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 Central Christian JV 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Mountain View 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Cedar Valley 11 a.m.

Sept. 11 McPherson JV 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Central CC-Columbus 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Southeast CC TBA

Sept. 26 Allen County CC 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 Bethany JV 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Pratt CC 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 Central CC-Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 Southeast CC 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Bethel JV 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Allen County CC 4 p.m.

TBA NJCAA Region-District playoffs