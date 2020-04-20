MC names

tennis coach

McPHERSON - McPherson College named Clay Allen as its new men’s and women’s head tennis coach.

Allen spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III Washington College in Maryland.

Washington reached the Centennial Conference tournament for both the men’s and women’s teams. The women’s team was ranked as high as 14th in the region.

Allen played at NCAA Division III Colby-Sawyer College, where he was a first-team all-conference selection, named team MVP and was a team captain.

"I want to thank (athletic director Chandler) Short, and the entire athletic staff and community at McPherson College for giving me this opportunity," Coach Allen said. "I am excited to keep building on the success of the program."

"I am thrilled for Coach Allen to be our new leader for the men and women's tennis programs,” Short said. “He is a proven recruiter and will build on the continued success of these programs. Coach Allen also understands the importance of success in the classroom and engagement on campus. He will be a great addition to the McPherson College community and we are excited for him to join us."

Allen inherits a men’s team that finished the shortened spring season 3-1 in dual meets and was ranked 25th in the NAIA poll. The women also were 3-1 and received votes in the NAIA poll. Both teams are defending KCAC champions and both teams qualified for the NAIA National Tournament.

OWU names

wrestling coach

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Wesleyan University named Tom Carr as its head wrestling coach.

Carr spent the past five years at Central Christian College in McPherson.

Carr helped start the Central Christian wrestling program in 2015. The team had eight medalists in the Sooner Athletic Conference and a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national qualifier in 2018.

The team finished 12th at the KCAC-SAC Tournament.

A graduate of Muskingum College, Carr coached at Land O’Lakes High School in Florida, where he had three state qualifiers, a state champion and three All-Americans.

He spent a year as an assistant coach at Central College in Iowa. He spent two seasons as an administrative assistant at Michigan State. He spent three years as an assistant coach at Bucknell University. He also spent time as an assistant at Minot State and George Mason.

He participated in the National Wrestling Coaches Association and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Academy.

Carr inherits a team that finished 13th at the NAIA-KCAC Tournament.

Toledo named

best ice

PRINCETON, N.J. — The Toledo Walleye received the ECHL award for best ice for the fifth straight year.

The award is given based on a vote of ECHL coaches “focusing on those arenas and staffs that provide the best playing surfaces in the League, including the quality of the ice, temperature of the building and surrounding dasher board system.”

Toledo plays at the Huntington Center, which was opened in 2009.