KCAC names

tennis honors

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named the Champions of Character and the Scholar-Athlete teams in men’s and women’s tennis.

Bethel senior Erica Ebenkamp, of Conway Springs, was named a Champion of Character in women’s tennis, while senior Zach Shima, of Topeka, was named in men’s tennis.

According to the release, "Committed to advancing character-driven athletics, the NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport."

Ebenkamp, senior Jennifer Harrison, of Fort Scott, senior Kaci Wilson, of Sterling, and senior Kaycee McClelland, of Newton, were all named to the women’s scholar-athlete team.

Named in men’s tennis were senior Jordan Singh, of Newton, sophomore Nolan Schrader, of McPherson, senior Ryan LaCombe, of Newton, and Shima.

Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Champions of Character

Laura Piracun, Bethany

Erica Ebenkamp, Bethel

Matty Donaldson, Friends

Karley Benson, Kansas Wesleyan

Brittany Zipf, McPherson

Abby Norris, Ottawa

Alexa Powers, Southwestern

Janae Ryan, Sterling

Tessa Isaac, Tabor

Scholar-Athlete team

Amanda Starkel, Bethany, jr., McPherson

Giovana D'Amici Riberio Ferreira, Bethany, jr., Santos, Brazil

Karas Foreso, Bethany, sr., Aurora, Colo.

Lauren Piracun, Bethany, jr., Bogota, Colombia

Marissa Roberts, Bethany, so., Salina

Sydney Carrasco, Bethany, so., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Erica Ebenkamp, Bethel, sr., Conway Springs

Jennifer Harrison, Bethel, sr., Fort Scott

Kaci Wilson, Bethel, sr., Sterling

Kaycee McClelland, Bethel, sr., Newton

Abigail Thibodeau, Friends, sr., Fort Mills, S.C.

Amanda Zavala, Friends, sr., Haysville

Ariel Williams, Friends, sr., Haysville

Cassidy Darrah, Friends, sr., Maize

Madeline Watson, Friends, sr., Wichita

Matty Donaldson, Friends, sr., Haysville

Sydney McGrown, Friends, so., Wichita

Jessica Smith, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina

Karley Benson, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina

Zofia Selwesiuk, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Wroclaw, Poland

Brittany Zipf, McPherson, sr., Rockhampton, Australia

Erica Paradise, McPherson, so., Bakersfield, Calif.

Sydney Hicks, McPherson, so., Thornton, Colo.

Valeria Benavides, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., El Paso, Texas

Abby Norris, Ottawa, so., Parkville, Mo.

Gabriela Arias, Ottawa, sr., Glen Burnie, Md.

Tayler Alterman, Ottawa, so., Ottawa

Alexa Powers, Southwestern, so., Bixby, Okla.

Emilia Schroghuber, Southwestern, so., Muhldorf, Germany

Emily Berry, Southwestern, jr., Cimarron

Janae Ryan, Sterling, jr., Claflin

Kylah Comley, Sterling, jr., Sterling

Maddie Thrasher, Sterling, jr., Sterling

Nicole Marin, Sterling, so., Caracas, Venezuela

Abigail Berggren, Tabor, jr., Tribune

Kayla Roth, Tabor, jr., Kingman

Olivia Brubacher, Tabor, sr., Hesston

Rebecca Kaufman, Tabor, sr., Hillsboro

Tessa Isaac, Tabor, sr., Sterling

MEN’S TENNIS

Champions of Character

Andrew Witter, Bethany

Zach Shima, Bethel

Kris Veljacic, Friends

Eli Truhe, Kansas Wesleyan

Jacob Turley, McPherson

Alex Lebrisse, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Luke Graham, Ottawa

Franco Poi, Southwestern

Blake Gladson, Sterling

Dhiraj Adhikari, Tabor

Scholar-Athlete team

Andrew Witter, Bethany, so., Chandler, Ariz.

Baptiste Chazelas, Bethany, so., Lyon, France

Timothy Yoder, Bethany, so., Phoenix

Jordan Singh, Bethel, sr., Newton

Nolan Schrader, Bethel, so., McPherson

Ryan LaCombe, Bethel, sr., Newton

Zachary Shima, Bethel, sr., Topeka

Gabriel Coachman, Friends, sr., Sao Paulo, Brazil

Kris Veljacic, Friends, sr., Zagreb, Croatia

Eli Truhe, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina

Kyle Rice, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Topeka

Jacob Turley, McPherson, jr., Milton Keynes, England

Jakob Komel, McPherson, so., Ljubljana, Slovenia

Julien Bodin, McPherson, jr., Cartagena, Spain

Nicolas Wahl, McPherson, sr., Koenigstein, Germany

Rick Sakamoto, McPherson, so., Melbourne, Australia

Alejandro Lozano, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Barcelona, Spain

Jorge Gracia Fernandez, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Madrid, Spain

Luke Graham, Ottawa, so., Bixby, Okla.

David Moral Tebar, Southwestern, so., La Roda, Spain

Franco Poi, Southwestern, sr., Cordoba, Argentina

Javier Contreras, Southwestern, sr., Machali, Chile

Juan Ramirez, Southwestern, sr., Bogota, Colombia

Santiago Bracco, Southwestern, jr., Jesus Maria, Argentina

Sheldon Hawthorne, Southwestern, sr., Beaumont, Texas

Blake Gladson, Sterling, sr., Odessa, Texas

Kenan Comley, Sterling, so., Sterling

Kyler Comley, Sterling, jr., Sterling

Joshua Gaede, Tabor, jr., Klamath, Ore.

Justin Schroeder, Tabor, jr., Newton