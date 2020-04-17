The Newton Kansan

Friday

Apr 17, 2020 at 11:23 AM


Sports Calendar


April 18 through April 26


All times Central


NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, KSHSAA, NBA, MLB, MLS, ECHL, MASL2, PCL, and CIF have been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).


To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at 316-283-2471 or email it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.


Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at 316-804-7731.


KCAC names


tennis honors


WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named the Champions of Character and the Scholar-Athlete teams in men’s and women’s tennis.


Bethel senior Erica Ebenkamp, of Conway Springs, was named a Champion of Character in women’s tennis, while senior Zach Shima, of Topeka, was named in men’s tennis.


According to the release, "Committed to advancing character-driven athletics, the NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport."


Ebenkamp, senior Jennifer Harrison, of Fort Scott, senior Kaci Wilson, of Sterling, and senior Kaycee McClelland, of Newton, were all named to the women’s scholar-athlete team.


Named in men’s tennis were senior Jordan Singh, of Newton, sophomore Nolan Schrader, of McPherson, senior Ryan LaCombe, of Newton, and Shima.


Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.


WOMEN’S TENNIS


Champions of Character


Laura Piracun, Bethany


Erica Ebenkamp, Bethel


Matty Donaldson, Friends


Karley Benson, Kansas Wesleyan


Brittany Zipf, McPherson


Abby Norris, Ottawa


Alexa Powers, Southwestern


Janae Ryan, Sterling


Tessa Isaac, Tabor


Scholar-Athlete team


Amanda Starkel, Bethany, jr., McPherson


Giovana D'Amici Riberio Ferreira, Bethany, jr., Santos, Brazil


Karas Foreso, Bethany, sr., Aurora, Colo.


Lauren Piracun, Bethany, jr., Bogota, Colombia


Marissa Roberts, Bethany, so., Salina


Sydney Carrasco, Bethany, so., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.


Erica Ebenkamp, Bethel, sr., Conway Springs


Jennifer Harrison, Bethel, sr., Fort Scott


Kaci Wilson, Bethel, sr., Sterling


Kaycee McClelland, Bethel, sr., Newton


Abigail Thibodeau, Friends, sr., Fort Mills, S.C.


Amanda Zavala, Friends, sr., Haysville


Ariel Williams, Friends, sr., Haysville


Cassidy Darrah, Friends, sr., Maize


Madeline Watson, Friends, sr., Wichita


Matty Donaldson, Friends, sr., Haysville


Sydney McGrown, Friends, so., Wichita


Jessica Smith, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina


Karley Benson, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina


Zofia Selwesiuk, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Wroclaw, Poland


Brittany Zipf, McPherson, sr., Rockhampton, Australia


Erica Paradise, McPherson, so., Bakersfield, Calif.


Sydney Hicks, McPherson, so., Thornton, Colo.


Valeria Benavides, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., El Paso, Texas


Abby Norris, Ottawa, so., Parkville, Mo.


Gabriela Arias, Ottawa, sr., Glen Burnie, Md.


Tayler Alterman, Ottawa, so., Ottawa


Alexa Powers, Southwestern, so., Bixby, Okla.


Emilia Schroghuber, Southwestern, so., Muhldorf, Germany


Emily Berry, Southwestern, jr., Cimarron


Janae Ryan, Sterling, jr., Claflin


Kylah Comley, Sterling, jr., Sterling


Maddie Thrasher, Sterling, jr., Sterling


Nicole Marin, Sterling, so., Caracas, Venezuela


Abigail Berggren, Tabor, jr., Tribune


Kayla Roth, Tabor, jr., Kingman


Olivia Brubacher, Tabor, sr., Hesston


Rebecca Kaufman, Tabor, sr., Hillsboro


Tessa Isaac, Tabor, sr., Sterling


MEN’S TENNIS


Champions of Character


Andrew Witter, Bethany


Zach Shima, Bethel


Kris Veljacic, Friends


Eli Truhe, Kansas Wesleyan


Jacob Turley, McPherson


Alex Lebrisse, Oklahoma Wesleyan


Luke Graham, Ottawa


Franco Poi, Southwestern


Blake Gladson, Sterling


Dhiraj Adhikari, Tabor


Scholar-Athlete team


Andrew Witter, Bethany, so., Chandler, Ariz.


Baptiste Chazelas, Bethany, so., Lyon, France


Timothy Yoder, Bethany, so., Phoenix


Jordan Singh, Bethel, sr., Newton


Nolan Schrader, Bethel, so., McPherson


Ryan LaCombe, Bethel, sr., Newton


Zachary Shima, Bethel, sr., Topeka


Gabriel Coachman, Friends, sr., Sao Paulo, Brazil


Kris Veljacic, Friends, sr., Zagreb, Croatia


Eli Truhe, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina


Kyle Rice, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Topeka


Jacob Turley, McPherson, jr., Milton Keynes, England


Jakob Komel, McPherson, so., Ljubljana, Slovenia


Julien Bodin, McPherson, jr., Cartagena, Spain


Nicolas Wahl, McPherson, sr., Koenigstein, Germany


Rick Sakamoto, McPherson, so., Melbourne, Australia


Alejandro Lozano, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Barcelona, Spain


Jorge Gracia Fernandez, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Madrid, Spain


Luke Graham, Ottawa, so., Bixby, Okla.


David Moral Tebar, Southwestern, so., La Roda, Spain


Franco Poi, Southwestern, sr., Cordoba, Argentina


Javier Contreras, Southwestern, sr., Machali, Chile


Juan Ramirez, Southwestern, sr., Bogota, Colombia


Santiago Bracco, Southwestern, jr., Jesus Maria, Argentina


Sheldon Hawthorne, Southwestern, sr., Beaumont, Texas


Blake Gladson, Sterling, sr., Odessa, Texas


Kenan Comley, Sterling, so., Sterling


Kyler Comley, Sterling, jr., Sterling


Joshua Gaede, Tabor, jr., Klamath, Ore.


Justin Schroeder, Tabor, jr., Newton