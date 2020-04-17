Sports Calendar
KCAC names
tennis honors
WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named the Champions of Character and the Scholar-Athlete teams in men’s and women’s tennis.
Bethel senior Erica Ebenkamp, of Conway Springs, was named a Champion of Character in women’s tennis, while senior Zach Shima, of Topeka, was named in men’s tennis.
According to the release, "Committed to advancing character-driven athletics, the NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport."
Ebenkamp, senior Jennifer Harrison, of Fort Scott, senior Kaci Wilson, of Sterling, and senior Kaycee McClelland, of Newton, were all named to the women’s scholar-athlete team.
Named in men’s tennis were senior Jordan Singh, of Newton, sophomore Nolan Schrader, of McPherson, senior Ryan LaCombe, of Newton, and Shima.
Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Champions of Character
Laura Piracun, Bethany
Erica Ebenkamp, Bethel
Matty Donaldson, Friends
Karley Benson, Kansas Wesleyan
Brittany Zipf, McPherson
Abby Norris, Ottawa
Alexa Powers, Southwestern
Janae Ryan, Sterling
Tessa Isaac, Tabor
Scholar-Athlete team
Amanda Starkel, Bethany, jr., McPherson
Giovana D'Amici Riberio Ferreira, Bethany, jr., Santos, Brazil
Karas Foreso, Bethany, sr., Aurora, Colo.
Lauren Piracun, Bethany, jr., Bogota, Colombia
Marissa Roberts, Bethany, so., Salina
Sydney Carrasco, Bethany, so., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Erica Ebenkamp, Bethel, sr., Conway Springs
Jennifer Harrison, Bethel, sr., Fort Scott
Kaci Wilson, Bethel, sr., Sterling
Kaycee McClelland, Bethel, sr., Newton
Abigail Thibodeau, Friends, sr., Fort Mills, S.C.
Amanda Zavala, Friends, sr., Haysville
Ariel Williams, Friends, sr., Haysville
Cassidy Darrah, Friends, sr., Maize
Madeline Watson, Friends, sr., Wichita
Matty Donaldson, Friends, sr., Haysville
Sydney McGrown, Friends, so., Wichita
Jessica Smith, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina
Karley Benson, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina
Zofia Selwesiuk, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Wroclaw, Poland
Brittany Zipf, McPherson, sr., Rockhampton, Australia
Erica Paradise, McPherson, so., Bakersfield, Calif.
Sydney Hicks, McPherson, so., Thornton, Colo.
Valeria Benavides, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., El Paso, Texas
Abby Norris, Ottawa, so., Parkville, Mo.
Gabriela Arias, Ottawa, sr., Glen Burnie, Md.
Tayler Alterman, Ottawa, so., Ottawa
Alexa Powers, Southwestern, so., Bixby, Okla.
Emilia Schroghuber, Southwestern, so., Muhldorf, Germany
Emily Berry, Southwestern, jr., Cimarron
Janae Ryan, Sterling, jr., Claflin
Kylah Comley, Sterling, jr., Sterling
Maddie Thrasher, Sterling, jr., Sterling
Nicole Marin, Sterling, so., Caracas, Venezuela
Abigail Berggren, Tabor, jr., Tribune
Kayla Roth, Tabor, jr., Kingman
Olivia Brubacher, Tabor, sr., Hesston
Rebecca Kaufman, Tabor, sr., Hillsboro
Tessa Isaac, Tabor, sr., Sterling
MEN’S TENNIS
Champions of Character
Andrew Witter, Bethany
Zach Shima, Bethel
Kris Veljacic, Friends
Eli Truhe, Kansas Wesleyan
Jacob Turley, McPherson
Alex Lebrisse, Oklahoma Wesleyan
Luke Graham, Ottawa
Franco Poi, Southwestern
Blake Gladson, Sterling
Dhiraj Adhikari, Tabor
Scholar-Athlete team
Andrew Witter, Bethany, so., Chandler, Ariz.
Baptiste Chazelas, Bethany, so., Lyon, France
Timothy Yoder, Bethany, so., Phoenix
Jordan Singh, Bethel, sr., Newton
Nolan Schrader, Bethel, so., McPherson
Ryan LaCombe, Bethel, sr., Newton
Zachary Shima, Bethel, sr., Topeka
Gabriel Coachman, Friends, sr., Sao Paulo, Brazil
Kris Veljacic, Friends, sr., Zagreb, Croatia
Eli Truhe, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Salina
Kyle Rice, Kansas Wesleyan, jr., Topeka
Jacob Turley, McPherson, jr., Milton Keynes, England
Jakob Komel, McPherson, so., Ljubljana, Slovenia
Julien Bodin, McPherson, jr., Cartagena, Spain
Nicolas Wahl, McPherson, sr., Koenigstein, Germany
Rick Sakamoto, McPherson, so., Melbourne, Australia
Alejandro Lozano, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Barcelona, Spain
Jorge Gracia Fernandez, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Madrid, Spain
Luke Graham, Ottawa, so., Bixby, Okla.
David Moral Tebar, Southwestern, so., La Roda, Spain
Franco Poi, Southwestern, sr., Cordoba, Argentina
Javier Contreras, Southwestern, sr., Machali, Chile
Juan Ramirez, Southwestern, sr., Bogota, Colombia
Santiago Bracco, Southwestern, jr., Jesus Maria, Argentina
Sheldon Hawthorne, Southwestern, sr., Beaumont, Texas
Blake Gladson, Sterling, sr., Odessa, Texas
Kenan Comley, Sterling, so., Sterling
Kyler Comley, Sterling, jr., Sterling
Joshua Gaede, Tabor, jr., Klamath, Ore.
Justin Schroeder, Tabor, jr., Newton