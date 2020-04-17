Organizers of the Newton High School Athletic Hall of Fame are seeking nominations for the 2020 class. The deadline is May 1.

Nomination forms are available at Anderson Office Supply (627 N. Main) or online at usd373-ks.school-loop.com/athletics.

Criteria for a person to be nominated are:

• The nominee must, during and following his/her career, have exemplified the pride and spirit that is Newton athletics.

• If an athlete, he/she must be a Newton High School graduate and have been out of high school for at least 10 years.

• If a coach, he/she must have coached at NHS for at least five years and been out of coaching at NHS for at least five years.

• If an at-large nominee, the person must have made significant contributions to the NHS athletic program.