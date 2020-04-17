HESSTON — Hesston College named Matt Hiebert the interim men’s basketball coach and Michael Smalley the women’s interim basketball coach.

Hiebert succeeds Dustin Galyon, while Smalley succeeds Jeff Jacobs.

Hiebert has been an assistant men’s basketball coach since the 2017-18 season. He played at Hesston College from 2012 to 2014, helping lead the team to a 20-12 record as a freshman. That team had a nine-game winning streak.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State.

"We are thrilled to have Matt step into the role of interim men's basketball coach for the coming year," Hesston athletic director Chris Nachtigall said. "As a former graduate and basketball player at Hesston College, Matt understands what it takes to be a successful student-athlete at Hesston. Matt has served as our men's assistant for the last three years, which gives him a great understanding of what foundation has been laid and how he can build on that foundation for even greater success in the program. Matt has a passion for basketball and development young men, which fits into what we want to see in the coaches that lead our young men and women."

"I am looking forward to continuing my relationship with our returning players and watching them continue to develop on the floor and as young men," Hiebert said. "I can't wait to integrate the incoming freshman into our school community and our program so that they can see how unique of a place Hesston is and begin to grow spiritually, academically, and as basketball players."

Hiebert inherits a team that finished 13-15, 1-9 in Jayhawk Conference Division II play. The team looks to return about eight freshmen from last year’s squad.

Galyon will continue to serve as men’s golf coach at Hesston. He coached the basketball team for 12 years and holds a record of 181-180. He led the team in its transition to the Jayhawk Conference in 2018.

Smalley served as an assistant women’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2014 and the assistant men’s coach from 2018 to 2020.

Smalley played at Hesston College from 2005 to 2007. He finished his bachelor’s degree at Wichita State in 2010.

"We are excited that Michael has agreed to step into the role of interim women's basketball coach for the coming year," Nachtigall said. "Michael has served Hesston College in many different roles over the course of the last eight years. His experience as an (resident director), admissions counselor and both a women's and men's basketball assistant gives him the knowledge and skills to lead our women's basketball program to new heights. Michael fits our desire to have a coach that are passionate about Hesston College, basketball and developing young people."

"What excites me most about stepping into this role is that I get to take all the best parts of past jobs and combine them into one position," Smalley said. "I look forward to helping the basketball program move forward in a way that closely aligns with what the college is about, as well as what our athletic department is about with the Lark Way. We are working hard everyday to continue to find girls that want to be a part of our program, but are equally committed to being part of a great community, their academics, and growing in a variety of ways."

Smalley inherits a team that finished 5-25 last season, 1-9 in Jayhawk II play. The team looks to return six freshmen.