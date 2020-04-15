The Newton Rebels summer college baseball team released its initial roster and schedule for the 2020 season.

If sporting events are able to continue, the Rebels are scheduled to open the season May 28 with a nonleague game on the road against the McPherson Pipeliners. The home opener is slated for May 31 against the Haysville Aviators.

Brett Clark will return as field manager for his third season. Coaches include Jake Gibbs, Jordan Rousselle and Jed Brockbrader, all returning from last season. Mark Carvalho returns as general manager.

The Rebel roster features 24 players (10 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and five outfielders). Notable returnees include pitchers Zach Gillig (3-3, 1 save, 5.10 ERA) and Garrett McClain (0-3, 4.45 ERA); and infielder Isaiah Perez (.247, 1 HR, 13 RBIs), infielder Richardo Paris (.333, 1 HR, 17 RBIs) and outfielder Enzo Bonventre (.394, 7 HRs, 43 RBIs). Bonventre was an All-Sunflower Collegiate League selection from last season. Paris and Bonventre were both SL All-Star Game selections.

The Rebels list 10 freshmen on the roster, based on the 2020 season — one redshirt freshman, nine sophomores, one red-shirt sophomore, two juniors and one senior. Under NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA rulings (since the college spring seasons were canceled just weeks into play), all will retain the same level of eligibility for next season.

The Rebels have five international players listed on the roster — two from Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and one each from Japan, Australia and Venezuela.

One player on the roster is listed from an NCAA Division I school (Tommy Thrasher of Long Beach State), one from an NCAA Division II school, seven from NAIA schools (six from KCAC schools), two from non-U.S. four-year colleges and 13 from junior colleges.

Newton was 26-20-1 last season, 21-19 in Sunflower Collegiate League play. Newton finished third in the SCL East Division, 4 1/2 games out of first place. The Rebels failed to advance to post-season play.

The Rebels return to the Sunflower Collegiate League and will play a schedule of 45 league games and three non-league games. Newton will play 22 home games, 24 road games and two games at Eck Stadium in Wichita (June 16 against Andale and June 30 against Mulvane).

The league format changed this season with each team playing a single, five-game series against each opponent. Three games will be at one site with two at the others.

The league postseason tournament has been eliminated.

The only changes for the league is the Wichita Sluggers, which actually played at Tabor College in Hillsboro last season, moved to Rose Hill and will play as the Rose Hill Sluggers; and the Salina Shock, which suspended play late in the season, did not return to the league.

Other SCL teams are the Haysville Aviators, Hutchinson Monarchs, Andale Warhawks, Derby Twins, El Dorado Broncos, Mulvane Patriots, Cheney Diamond Dawgs and Great Bend Bat Cats.

The Cheney Diamond Dawgs are the defending league champions and took second in the NBC World Series.

The top two teams in the league will receive automatic berths into the National Baseball Congress World Series, with the league winner getting a berth to championship week. Championship week games will be played at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita on the site of the former Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Newton Rebel Roster

Pitchers

12 Rocco Armeni, R-R, Topanga, Calif., Moorpark, fr.

30 Kyle Landwehr, R-R, Wichita, Friends, fr.

25 Brayden Higgenboth, R-R, Wellington, Southwestern, fr.

27 Garrett McClain, R-R, Geroge West, Texas, Friends, so.

8 Nick Crystal, R-R, Calabasas, Calif., Santa Barbara CC, fr.

13 Adrian Stacy, S-R, Burian, Wash., Centrailia, so.

Zach Martinez, R-R, Glendale, Ariz., Gateway CC, fr.

19 Carson Frazier, R-R, Temecula, Calif., Cypress CC, fr.

41 Jacob Morgan, L-L, Palmdale, Calif., Santa Barbara CC, so.

34 Zach Gillig, R-R, Valley Center, Friends, fr.-rs

Catchers

15 Hibiki Ouchi, R-R, Kamingaya, Japan, Skagit Valley, fr.

Joey Martinez, R-R, Glendale, Ariz., Gateway CC, so.-rs

4 Ajay Parcero, R-R, San Jacinto, Calif., Mt. San Jacinto, so.

Infielders

7 Kaeden Moore, L-R, Phoenix, Gateway CC, fr.

18 Logan Ho, R-R, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Skagit Valley, so.

5 Isaiah Perez, R-R, Larned, Friends, jr.

0 Lachlin Ross, R-R, Stanwell Park, Australia, Colby CC, so.

1 En-Kai Lee, L-L, New Taipei, Taiwan, Univ. of Taipei, so.

30 Richardo Paris, R-R, Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Friends, sr.

Outfielders

11 Chia-Wei Lin, L-R, Yunlin, Taiwan, Univ. of Taipei, so.

3 Darius Gaston, R-R, Alexandria, La., Wiley, jr.

17 Enzo Bonventre, R-R, Detroit, Lake Erie, jr.

22 Tommy Thrasher, R-R, Lafayette, Calif., Long Beach St., fr.

9 Erik Garza, R-R, Houston, El Paso CC, so.

Field manager — Brett Clark.

Coaches — Jake Gibbs, Jordan Rousselle, Jed Brockbrader.

General manager — Mark Carvalho.

Schedule

May 28 @ McPherson Pipeliners 6 p.m.

May 29 @ Park City Rangers 7 p.m.

May 30 @ Valley Center Mud Daubers 7 p.m.

May 31 Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 1 @ Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 2 @ Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 3 @ Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 5 Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 6 Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

June 7 Hutchinson Monarchs 6 p.m.

June 8 @ Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

June 9 @ Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

June 10 @ Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

June 12 @ Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

June 13 Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

June 14 @ Andale Warhawks 6 p.m.

June 15 Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

June 16 Andale Warhawks (@ Eck Stadium, Wichita) 5 p.m.

June 18 Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 19 @ Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 20 Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 21 @ Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 23 Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 24 @ El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

June 25 @ El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

June 26 El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

June 27 El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

June 28 @ El Dorado Broncos 6 p.m.

June 30 Mulvane Patriots (@ Eck Stadium, Wichita) 5 p.m.

July 1 @ Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m.

July 2 Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m.

July 3 @ Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m.

July 4 Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m.

July 5-8 All-Star Break

July 9 @ Rose Hill Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 10 Rose Hill Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 11 @ Rose Hill Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 12 Rose Hill Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 14 Rose Hill Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 15 Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

July 16 @ Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

July 17 Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

July 18 @ Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m.

July 19 Cheney Diamond Dawgs 6 p.m.

July 21 Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

July 22 @ Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

July 23 Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

July 24 @ Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

July 25 Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

July 28-Aug. 3 NBC World Series First Week @ Hutchinson

Aug. 5-11 NBC World Series Championship Week @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita