Ochai Agbaji will return to Kansas basketball for at least one more season.

Agbaji, who just completed his sophomore campaign with the Jayhawks, announced Tuesday that he will be back in 2020-21. The 6-foot-5 guard started all 31 games this season, averaging 10 points and 4.2 rebounds.

“I looked into the NBA and was given some great feedback on ways I can be a better basketball player,” Agbaji said in a news release. ”I know there are a lot of areas of my game I can improve and look forward to working with our coaches to reach that next level. We have some unfinished business to take care of and I’m looking forward to returning to KU for my junior season.”

A Kansas City, Mo., native, Agbaji hit 42.8% of his field goal tries, 33.8% of his attempts from 3 and 67.3% from the free-throw line as a sophomore. He also averaged 1.2 steals across 33.3 minutes per game.

“I believe Ochai could have been drafted but there are some things he knows he still needs to improve on,” KU coach Bill Self said. “He has taken a very mature approach to this. I believe Ochai is an NBA player and with a great year next season, hopefully he’ll put himself in a position to do that.”

Fellow sophomore guard Devon Dotson on Monday announced he is leaving the program to enter the NBA Draft.