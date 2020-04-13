Kestner named ECHL MVP

PRINCETON, N.J. — Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye has been named the ECHL Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, media relation directors and media members.

Kestner is a second-year pro from the the University of Alabama-Huntsville. He was in his first season with the Walleye, scoring 33 goals with 40 assists in 58 games.

He played three games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout in 2018, scoring a goal.

He played 61 games in 2018-19 with the Newfoundland Growlers, scoring 22 goals with 27 assists in 61 games, along with nine goals and seven assists in 21 playoff games, leading Newfoundland to a Kelly Cup title. He played one game with the Marlies.

Kestner led the league this season in total points and goal scoring. He was seventh in assists. He scored at least one point in 46 of his 58 games, scoring 11 goals with nine assists in the last 10 games. He also had eight power-play goals.

Toledo was 37-17-4-1 this season, second in the ECHL Central Division and tied for seventh in the league.

Tyler Sheehy of the Allen Americans finished second in the voting, followed by Idaho Steelhead Tomas Sholl, David Vallorani of the Brampton Beast and Allen’s Alex Breton.