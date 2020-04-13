HESSTON — Hesston High School was one of many in the country that participated in the Be The Light Campaign to honor the Class of 2020.

At 20:20 hours (8:20 p.m.) Friday, schools lit up their athletic facilities for 20 minutes.

Community members were encouraged to drive by the facilities, flash their lights and honk their horns to honor their seniors.

Most school buildings in the country have been closed, with their spring athletics and activities postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.