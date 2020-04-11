Assuming the 2020 NFL season begins on time, Thursday marked 154 days until the first game would kick off.

Although a lot can happen between now and Sept. 10, oddsmakers in Las Vegas have handicapped the NFL MVP race.

According to WilliamHill Sports Book, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the best odds to win the MVP award. He's listed at 9-2, followed by the current MVP, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, at 7-1.

Seattle's Russell Wilson has 10-1 odds, while Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at 18-1. The top 10 players listed are all quarterbacks.

A trio of Chiefs make the list as long shots: running back Damien Williams at 200-1, wide receiver Tyreek Hill at 250-1 and tight end Travis Kelce at 300-1.

The most popular pick to date is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has 20-1 odds, and will be entering his second season in the NFL. William Hill said 12% of all MVP bets have been placed on Murray, whose chances have gotten a boost by Arizona's acquisition of wide receiver DeAnthony Hopkins in a trade with Houston.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Brady both are second with 8% of wagers being cast for them.

At 22%, the most money has been put on Allen, who has 50-1 odds. He's followed by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (25-1 odds) at 18% and Murray at 14%

Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP award in 2019, is the favorite at two other sites. SportsBettingDime has Mahomes at 6-1, Jackson at 13-2 and Wilson at 9-1.

OddsShark also has Mahomes at 6-1, while Jackson has 15-2 odds, Wilson is 9-1 and Murray is 10-1.

"The Arizona Cardinals' acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins gives Murray a clear-cut No. 1 target and one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. As a result, Murray's odds have lowered from +2000 to +1000 in light of the blockbuster trade," Stephen Campbell of OddsShark wrote.

"Murray had a solid rookie season despite the Cardinals' 5-10-1 record. Arizona looks like a team on the rise and could figure to be a surprise contender in the NFC West, so it makes sense to see sportsbooks give him this type of respect with a new playmaker at his disposal."