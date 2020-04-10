Bethel College assistant football coach A.B. Stokes resigned Wednesday to become a youth and young adult minister at the Church on the Move in Tulsa, Okla.

In addition, Stokes will become head wrestling coach at Lincoln Christian School in Tulsa.

Stokes finished his second season at Bethel. He served as associate head coach and head of recruiting. Before coming to Bethel, he spent five years at Larned High School, where he was head football and track coach as well as an assistant wrestling coach.

His football team at Larned ended a 28-year playoff drought and posted the school’s first playoff win.

He played two seasons of football at Trinity International University and two seasons at Sterling College. He also coached three semesters at Sterling. He holds a BA from Fort Hays State.

"My family and I would truly like to thank you for this amazing experience," Stokes said. "Bethel College is a special place and I am blessed to have worked with a great group of people."

"It is with great sorrow that I share with you the resignation of assistant football coach A.B. Stokes," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "A.B. and his family came to Bethel two and a half years ago to join Coach (Terry) Harrison's staff. Coach Stokes has had a very influential role in the turnaround of our football program as both a dynamic recruiter and offensive coach, particularly working with quarterbacks."

In his two seasons with Bethel, the Threshers went from 1-9 to 3-7 in 2018 and 8-3 last fall. Bethel finished the season ranked in the NAIA Top 25, tied for second in the KCAC and set numerous rushing records.

Stokes also helped organize the Bethel Worship Center, a student-led ministry.

"The commitment he made to this impacted all of Bethel's students and campus community," Hoops said. "A.B. also served on the campus planning committee for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)."

Stokes also served as an assistant wrestling coach at Newton High School, which finished eighth in the Class 5A state boys’ meet. His son, A.B. Stokes II, finished fourth at 113 pounds as a freshman.

His resignation is effective April 30.