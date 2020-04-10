Sports Calendar

April 11 through April 19

All times Central

NOTE: At this time, all competition in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, KSHSAA, NBA, MLB, MLS, ECHL, MASL2, PCL, and CIF have been suspended until further notice. All other competitions are subject to change, Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements).

ECHL names

award winners

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL named Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads the Goaltender of the Year and Alex Breton of the Allen Americans the Defenseman of the Year.

A third-year pro from Bowling Green State, Sholl played in 41 games for the Steelheads this season, going 28-8-0-2. He had a 2.14 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage. He had five shutouts.

Sholl was second in voting after the 2018-19 season.

He was second in the league in games played, first in wins, second in shutouts, first in GAA and fifth in save percentage. Sholl had three assists.

Sholl was earlier named first-team all-league.

Parker Milner, of the South Carolina Stingrays, finished second in the voting of coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. Billy Christopoulos, of the Toledo Walleye, was third, followed by Logan Thompson, of South Carolina, and Ken Appleby, of the Florida Everblades.

A second-year pro, Breton scored 11 goals with 44 assists in 61 games. He had 32 penalty minutes. In his career, he has played 114 games with Allen, scoring 25 goals with 69 assists. Breton also has three goals with an assist in 11 American Hockey League games.

Breton led the league in assists and total scoring by a defenseman. He was sixth in the league in goal scoring by a defenseman. He had 15 power-play assists and three power-play goals.

Breton was a first-team all-league selection. He was an all-rookie selection last season and an all-star selection.

Logan Roe, of Florida, finished second in the voting, followed by Eric Knodel, of the Reading Royals, Miles Liberati, of the Tulsa Oilers, and Taylor Richart, of the Utah Grizzlies.