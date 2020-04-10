While nearly everything in the world of sports has shut down over the COVID-19 outbreak, a couple of fringe areas are either going on, or trying to go on.

Last weekend, in the world of "sports entertainment," the World Wrestling Entertainment held its biggest event of the year — WrestleMania.

Originally to be held before some 70,000-plus fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, it was moved to the WWE’s training facility in nearby Orlando in front of just a few technical crew members.

The event was taped in advance and shown over two nights.

The WWE has been taping its Raw and SmackDown shows from its training facility in front of no live audience.

In some ways, the WWE’s "the show must go on" mentality is nothing new.

The first network show broadcast after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon was a special broadcast of SmackDown on UPN (a CBS sister network, which later merged with the WB network to form the CW). The broadcast from Houston came just two days after the attack. Regular programming on most networks didn’t resume until Sept. 15.

After the attacks, Major League Baseball, the NFL and major college football all postponed competitions. Air transportation was halted after 9-11 for several weeks and there also was a fear that mass gatherings could be a target for terrorist attacks, but the WWE pressed on with its broadcast.

Fellow wrestling organization AEW has been taping shows from an empty arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Impact! Wrestling is showing episodes previously taped, but new tapings have been postponed. Sinclair Broadcasting-owned Ring of Honor has suspended live shows and tapings. Owned by former Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, the NWA has suspended its live events and tapings until at least June.

Aside from "sports entertainment," a phrase coined by Vince McMahon, of the WWE, after he had to admit before a pair of state sports commissions that wrestling results were predetermined so said commissions would not slap licensing regulations on pro wrestling similar to what boxing has, some in the world of mixed martial arts wanted the show to go on, as well.

ESPN reported that Dana White, head of the UFC, tried to secure the use of a private island in a (insert whisper here) secret location to hold events postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

White wanted to hold a card at the UFC’s training facility in Las Vegas, with no fans present, but that was nixed by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Three UFC events were postponed, but White wanted to hold an event as soon as April 18, with a 12-fight card. Preliminaries were scheduled for ESPN with the pay-per-view main event on ESPN+.

He finally gave in Thursday and postponed the fight card.

Now for the most important part of everything that’s going on — my fantasy teams. As the leader of my NBA fantasy league with a week to go before the playoffs, we need the NBA to declare the season over and I should be crowned champion.

My NHL league is in the middle of the first round of the playoffs, and as the second-place finisher in the regular season, I got a bye. Therefore the NHL should continue as long as I can win.

My baseball league would be a couple of weeks into the season by now, so we’ll see how that goes. I usually do pretty bad in baseball, so my best bet is the NFL.

Mark Schnabel is the sports editor for the Kansan and has been filling in as a news writer. He can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com.